Grey's Anatomy Season 14: 'No Plans' for Sara Ramirez to Return, Per EP

Don’t look for Jessica Capshaw’s newly-single Arizona to rush back into the arms of ex-love Callie on Grey’s Anatomy. According to exec producer Debbie Allen, “there are no plans at the moment” for Sara Ramirez to reprise her role in the ABC drama’s upcoming 14th season, adding, “We love her and we miss her, [but] there’s been no discussion of it.”
As TVLine first reported earlier this month, Marika Dominczyk — who played Arizona’s most recent flame, Eliza Minnick — will not be back for Season 14. The character’s exit was foreshadowed in May’s finale when Eliza was abruptly fired by Bailey. In her final scene, she notified a shocked Arizona of her termination, although we never did see the couple officially break up.
Despite Eliza’s absence, the couple’s split “is going to be addressed” in the two-hour premiere on Sept. 28 (8/7c),” Allen confirms. “It’s very interesting how we address it.”
Ramirez, meanwhile, made her final appearance in Grey’s Anatomy‘s Season 12 finale when Callie announced she was relocating to New York. “I’m deeply grateful to have spent the last 10 years with my family at Grey’s Anatomy and ABC, but for now, I’m taking some welcome time off,” the actress said at the time. “[Series creator] Shonda [Rhimes has] been so incredible to work for, and we will definitely continue our conversations.”
nooo Sara please come back. I miss Callie
Happy she’s not coming back. But if she did; what makes you think that Arizona would take her back anyway?! What Callie did to Arizona in season 11 and 12 was disgusting, and if Arizona ever takes her back, I will be disappointed. Btw; except from Jessica saying Eliza won’t be back, neither ABC nor Shonda Rhimes had confirmed it, so I’m not taking your words as the truth. Jessica might have said Eliza left, but that doesn’t mean she won’t be back at all. It wouldn’t be the first time a character got fired, and come back again.
Eliza is gone, she got fired, it doesn’t get more clear than that. Calzona was the best relationship Callie and Arizona have ever and will ever have.
Getting fired doesn’t mean gone for good. Remember April? Yeah, she got fired, and came back. If Calzona’s relationship was the best they’ll ever have, then I feel truly sorry for them. They were good in the beginning, but then it became toxic. What Callie did to Arizona in court was the worst thing you can ever do to the mother of your child. It’s worse than cheating IMO.
I love Callie and want her back asap.
Callie was not at her best her last season, but she has forgive Arazona a lot over the years, so it is Arazona’s turn to forgive.
As for Eliza, I hope she stays gone regardless of a Callie return. I would rather see Arizona with someone new if Callie is not returning.
Good, I’m over her.
However I would welcome Eliza’s comeback with enthusiasm, especially after the release of a deleted scene showing her back story.
Me too! Don’t understand why they deleted that scene, it was heartbreaking. It seems like they wanted people to hate Eliza, and they sure got what they wanted. I never hated her though, because I always knew there had to be a reason for her to be so adamant about following the rules.
Glad about this news. She has no reason to come back now.
I’d rather focus on the characters they have and give them better storylines.
Too bad, I really liked her.
i’m okay with, callie became quite an insufferable character in the last few seasons, and i love that arizona gets her own storylines now that aren’t about callie and calzona.
This is good news. The writers pretty much ruined her character over the last few seasons she was on the show. The turned her into an unlikable, selfish, needy, b-word by the time she left the show. If they were to bring her back they’d need to rollback the characters personality a couple of seasons to make her likable again.
That’s disappointing but not surprising. Callie is one of my favorites, and I’d love to see her again, but I hope she’s happy in NY with Penny, far away from sanctimonious two-timing Arizona.
If Arizona wants Callie back, she should leave Seattle and go wherever Callie is. I don’t miss Callie at all and wouldn’t miss self-centered and forever-complaining Arizona TBH.
I think you’re confusing Arizona with Meredith…
They should rather ask Kate Walsh back …. if anyone from the old cast should be invited back.
My favorite couple of Callie and Arizona.
Who hurt you guys? Why you sharing the pain? Y’all out here acting like this isn’t serious, it’s not even September yet…I’ma tell shonda. Yes, hello Netflix? Shonda, please..