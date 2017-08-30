Grey's Anatomy Season 14: 'No Plans' for Sara Ramirez to Return, Per EP

Don’t look for Jessica Capshaw’s newly-single Arizona to rush back into the arms of ex-love Callie on Grey’s Anatomy. According to exec producer Debbie Allen, “there are no plans at the moment” for Sara Ramirez to reprise her role in the ABC drama’s upcoming 14th season, adding, “We love her and we miss her, [but] there’s been no discussion of it.”

As TVLine first reported earlier this month, Marika Dominczyk — who played Arizona’s most recent flame, Eliza Minnick — will not be back for Season 14. The character’s exit was foreshadowed in May’s finale when Eliza was abruptly fired by Bailey. In her final scene, she notified a shocked Arizona of her termination, although we never did see the couple officially break up.

Despite Eliza’s absence, the couple’s split “is going to be addressed” in the two-hour premiere on Sept. 28 (8/7c),” Allen confirms. “It’s very interesting how we address it.”

Ramirez, meanwhile, made her final appearance in Grey’s Anatomy‘s Season 12 finale when Callie announced she was relocating to New York. “I’m deeply grateful to have spent the last 10 years with my family at Grey’s Anatomy and ABC, but for now, I’m taking some welcome time off,” the actress said at the time. “[Series creator] Shonda [Rhimes has] been so incredible to work for, and we will definitely continue our conversations.”