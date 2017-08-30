America's Got Talent: Which Acts Are Headed to the Semifinals?

And then there were 21.

Wednesday’s installment of America’s Got Talent revealed which of the remaining acts will continue through to the Season 12 semifinals, and there’s a good chance some of you are really disappointed with the results. (You know, statistically speaking.)

Following Tuesday’s performances — which ranged from a powerful gospel number to the solving of Simon Cowell’s murder — the judges reconvened Wednesday to deliver good news to a few more acts. At the top of the hour, host Tyra Banks announced that Angelina Green, Colin Cloud and DaNell Daymon & Greater Works were all in danger of being eliminated, though one would still make it through via the magic of the Dunkin’ Save. (Colin ended up winning the save. The judges then chose to say goodbye to Angelina.)

As for the remaining acts, Diavolo and Kechi were the first two put through to the semifinals; the latter could barely speak when Banks asked how she’s processing the journey so far. After a brief fake-out, Chase Goehring and Mike Yung were also sent through, followed by Sara and Hero.

With tonight’s victors now added to the mix, here’s a complete list of the acts proceeding to the semifinals next week:

Angelica Hale

Billy & Emily England

Celine Tam

Chase Goehring

Christian Guardino

Colin Cloud

Darci Lynne

DaNell Daymon & Greater Works

Diavolo

Eric Jones

Evie Clair

In the Stairwell

Johnny Manuel

Kechi

Light Balance

Mandy Harvey

Merrick Hanna

Mike Yung

Preacher Lawson

Sara and Hero

Yoli Mayor

Which of the remaining acts are you rooting for? And which act should have received the Dunkin’ Save tonight? Whatever’s on your mind, drop it in a comment below.