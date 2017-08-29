Trevor Noah On Pardoned Sheriff Joe Arpaio: 'His Full-Time Job Is Racism'

If President Trump’s recent, controversial pardon of Arizona ex-sheriff Joe Arpaio left you wondering, “Who is this guy?” — well, you’re in luck: Trevor Noah has the answer.

On Monday’s episode of The Daily Show, Noah dedicated a new Profiles in Tremendousness segment to Arpaio, who took a strong stance against illegal immigration during his time as sheriff of Maricopa County — and then abused his power in a number of ways.

“As much as Sheriff Arpaio presented himself as anti-illegal immigrant, it turned out that he was really just anti-being a decent human being,” Noah said, before cutting to a clip reel that detailed just how poorly the inmates were treated at prisons run by Arpaio.

Noting that Arpaio is “regarded by many as one of the worst sheriffs in America,” Noah explained the real reason that Arpaio needed a pardon from President Trump: his defiance of a 2011 court order, which barred his officers from pulling over and detaining Latino drivers, after Arpaio had been accused of racial profiling at traffic stops.

“All that s—t that Arpaio did? Those were just his extracurriculars. It turns out his full-time job is racism,” Noah said, later adding, “You know, for a guy who’s not racist, Donald Trump sure has a lot of racist friends.”

