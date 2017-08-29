Trevor Noah On Pardoned Sheriff Joe Arpaio: 'His Full-Time Job Is Racism'

If President Trump’s recent, controversial pardon of Arizona ex-sheriff Joe Arpaio left you wondering, “Who is this guy?” — well, you’re in luck: Trevor Noah has the answer.
On Monday’s episode of The Daily Show, Noah dedicated a new Profiles in Tremendousness segment to Arpaio, who took a strong stance against illegal immigration during his time as sheriff of Maricopa County — and then abused his power in a number of ways.
“As much as Sheriff Arpaio presented himself as anti-illegal immigrant, it turned out that he was really just anti-being a decent human being,” Noah said, before cutting to a clip reel that detailed just how poorly the inmates were treated at prisons run by Arpaio.
Noting that Arpaio is “regarded by many as one of the worst sheriffs in America,” Noah explained the real reason that Arpaio needed a pardon from President Trump: his defiance of a 2011 court order, which barred his officers from pulling over and detaining Latino drivers, after Arpaio had been accused of racial profiling at traffic stops.
“All that s—t that Arpaio did? Those were just his extracurriculars. It turns out his full-time job is racism,” Noah said, later adding, “You know, for a guy who’s not racist, Donald Trump sure has a lot of racist friends.”
Watch Noah’s full Profile in Tremendousness below, then hit the comments and tell us your thoughts on the segment.
The ignorant stooge pardons the sub human racist – both are poor excuse for a man. Nothing new we already knew that 45 doesn’t care about Country only the ones who stand by his lies. Sorry you can’t convince me that 45 isn’t a racist bigot due to his actions and words.
Trevor is an ignoramus. Hispanic is not a race, it’s a culture. If he isn’t even informed enough to realize that, I doubt the finer points of immigration law are within his scope.
Ahh yes, let’s go after the nebulous definition of what exactly ‘race’ is. That makes you look super smart and not at all like you don’t have a legitimate argument whatsoever
In the liberal brain, which is mostly dead, enforcing borders, which all sovereign nations must do, is considered racism.
You are on the wrong side of history.
What he was doing was illegal, which a court told him. But don’t let something like the law get in the way, Trump sure doesn’t