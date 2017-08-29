Terry O'Quinn Castle Rock
Shutterstock

Lost Reunion! Terry O'Quinn Joins Cast of J.J. Abrams' Hulu Series Castle Rock

By /

Terry O’Quinn has to go back… to working with J.J. Abrams.

The Lost alum is reuniting with the storied ABC drama’s co-creator via a starring role in Hulu’s upcoming psychological-horror drama series Castle Rock, which counts Abrams and Stephen King as EPs.

VIDEOSDamon Lindelof ‘Curious’ and ‘Excited’ About Inevitable Lost Revival

Castle Rock (named after the fictional town in King’s native Maine that is featured prominently in a number of his works) blends “the mythological scale and intimate character storytelling of King’s best-loved stories, weaving an epic saga of darkness and light, played out on a few square miles of Maine woodland,” per producers.

O’Quinn, whose recent TV gigs include stints on now-axed dramas The Blacklist: Redemption and Secrets and Lies, will play Dale Lacy, a pillar of the Castle Rock community. The cast also includes André Holland, Scott Glenn, Sissy Spacek, Melanie Lynskey, Jane Levy and Bill Skarsgard.

The news was first reported by our sister site Deadline.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 Comments
  1. bearcouch says:
    August 29, 2017 at 11:09 AM

    Is he still going to be in Patriot S2 though?

    Reply
  2. Tomm Huntre says:
    August 29, 2017 at 11:34 AM

    May have to breakdown and subcribe to Hulu for this one. TO is a favorite actor. Although, I was hoping he would show up on THE BLACKLIST at some point next season to resume the role of Tom’s father and wrap up the few plotlines left hanging on BLACKLIST: REDEMPTIO.

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 