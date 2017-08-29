Lost Reunion! Terry O'Quinn Joins Cast of J.J. Abrams' Hulu Series Castle Rock

Terry O’Quinn has to go back… to working with J.J. Abrams.

The Lost alum is reuniting with the storied ABC drama’s co-creator via a starring role in Hulu’s upcoming psychological-horror drama series Castle Rock, which counts Abrams and Stephen King as EPs.

Castle Rock (named after the fictional town in King’s native Maine that is featured prominently in a number of his works) blends “the mythological scale and intimate character storytelling of King’s best-loved stories, weaving an epic saga of darkness and light, played out on a few square miles of Maine woodland,” per producers.

O’Quinn, whose recent TV gigs include stints on now-axed dramas The Blacklist: Redemption and Secrets and Lies, will play Dale Lacy, a pillar of the Castle Rock community. The cast also includes André Holland, Scott Glenn, Sissy Spacek, Melanie Lynskey, Jane Levy and Bill Skarsgard.

