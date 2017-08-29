Reese Witherspoon to Guest-Star on The Mindy Project's Final Season

Here’s some big (little) news: Reese Witherspoon is going to be part of The Mindy Project‘s final season.

The Big Little Lies star will appear a Season 6 episode, Mindy star/creator Mindy Kaling revealed Tuesday via Instagram.

Our latest #themindyproject guest star is the only woman i would want to trapped in a cave with. (This is weirdly the second cave we have acted in together!) 💃👩🏾❤️ @reesewitherspoon A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Aug 29, 2017 at 9:27am PDT

In the caption to her post, Kaling likely refers to working with Witherspoon on A Wrinkle in Time, the movie adaptation of Madeline L’Engle’s novel, which is slated for release in March.

It’s unclear what’s happening in the photos Kaling posted to social media, but here’s our theory: Mindy, whom Kaling has already stated will be divorced from new husband Ben in the upcoming season, goes on a Lorelai Gilmore-inspired Wild hiking trip and winds up lost, delirious from hunger and sheltering in a cave, where she has a vision of the effervescent Witherspoon (who, herself, played Wild author Cheryl Strayed, in the 2014 movie of that book). It’s not so far from plausible, given that Mindy will have a lot to think about in the series’ final run of episodes: As previously reported, Chris Messina will return as Danny for multiple episodes.

“We aren’t super interested in [tying everything up in a bow],” Kaling has said of the series finale. “We’re trying to avoid [that], while also leaving the audience with the sense that [Mindy] had some growth.”

Check out the photo above, then hit the comments: What are your thoughts on Witherspoon’s Mindy stint?