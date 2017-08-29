Ratings: Midnight, Texas Surges, Delivers Best Audience Since Premiere

NBC’s Midnight, Texas this Monday drew 3.5 million total viewers and a 0.9 rating, rising 26 and 50 percent to deliver its biggest audience since the premiere while tying its series high in the demo.

Opening NBC’s night, American Ninja Warrior (6.4 mil/1.5) was up 11 percent and two tenths to hit and tie season highs.

Over on ABC, Bachelor in Paradise (5.4 mil/1.6) rose 25 and 23 percent to hit season highs. Leading out of that, To Tell the Truth (3.3 mil/0.8) ticked up from its most recent airing.

Elsewhere, Fox’s So You Think You Can Dance (2.9 mil/0.8) ticked up while The CW’s Hooten & the Lady (1 mil/0.2) was flat.

