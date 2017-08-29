Midnight, Texas Cancelled Renewed
Courtesy of NBC

Ratings: Midnight, Texas Surges, Delivers Best Audience Since Premiere

By /

NBC’s Midnight, Texas this Monday drew 3.5 million total viewers and a 0.9 rating, rising 26 and 50 percent to deliver its biggest audience since the premiere while tying its series high in the demo.

Opening NBC’s night, American Ninja Warrior (6.4 mil/1.5) was up 11 percent and two tenths to hit and tie season highs.

RELATEDFall TV 2017: Your Handy Calendar of 100+ Premiere Dates

Over on ABC, Bachelor in Paradise (5.4 mil/1.6) rose 25 and 23 percent to hit season highs. Leading out of that, To Tell the Truth (3.3 mil/0.8) ticked up from its most recent airing.

RELATEDSYTYCD Recap: Who Was Booted From the Top 8?

Elsewhere, Fox’s So You Think You Can Dance (2.9 mil/0.8) ticked up while The CW’s Hooten & the Lady (1 mil/0.2) was flat.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

7 Comments
  1. Sara says:
    August 29, 2017 at 11:01 AM

    I’m glad, I really like this show (and the talking cat!). Fingers crossed there will be a season 2!

    Reply
  2. Wrstlgirl says:
    August 29, 2017 at 11:05 AM

    Loving Midnight Texas!!

    Reply
  3. Klaus says:
    August 29, 2017 at 11:09 AM

    I love Midnight!

    Reply
  4. Haz says:
    August 29, 2017 at 11:11 AM

    I am really surprised at how much I’ve enjoyed Midnight, Texas its a great summer series. I hope it’s renewed.

    Reply
  5. Ninamags says:
    August 29, 2017 at 11:31 AM

    I’m so glad they are finally going to explore the fact that there is a friggin’ angel on earth!!!

    Reply
  6. kate says:
    August 29, 2017 at 11:43 AM

    Well, that’s good about Midnight, last night it actually went from summer fare that I was okay with to a show that actually was really good, well written, characters reacted all how they have built them so far to react, Creek almost made me cry at the end and just how he was acting and how he just sat there for her in the end, her and Manfred’s relationship went from okay, to, wow, I hope nothing terrible happens to them they do seem suited for each other (and she might be the person who can deal with when his self medicating becomes too much, or, he just starts spiraling when someone points out that it isn’t actually working). It gives me a lot of confidence because this seemed to be a bit of a side step from the books.

    Reply
  7. Yoko says:
    August 29, 2017 at 12:06 PM

    Midnight Texas is so good….I’m sure they will cancel it.

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 