Ratings: Midnight, Texas Surges, Delivers Best Audience Since Premiere

NBC’s Midnight, Texas this Monday drew 3.5 million total viewers and a 0.9 rating, rising 26 and 50 percent to deliver its biggest audience since the premiere while tying its series high in the demo.
Opening NBC’s night, American Ninja Warrior (6.4 mil/1.5) was up 11 percent and two tenths to hit and tie season highs.
Over on ABC, Bachelor in Paradise (5.4 mil/1.6) rose 25 and 23 percent to hit season highs. Leading out of that, To Tell the Truth (3.3 mil/0.8) ticked up from its most recent airing.
Elsewhere, Fox’s So You Think You Can Dance (2.9 mil/0.8) ticked up while The CW’s Hooten & the Lady (1 mil/0.2) was flat.
Well, that’s good about Midnight, last night it actually went from summer fare that I was okay with to a show that actually was really good, well written, characters reacted all how they have built them so far to react, Creek almost made me cry at the end and just how he was acting and how he just sat there for her in the end, her and Manfred’s relationship went from okay, to, wow, I hope nothing terrible happens to them they do seem suited for each other (and she might be the person who can deal with when his self medicating becomes too much, or, he just starts spiraling when someone points out that it isn’t actually working). It gives me a lot of confidence because this seemed to be a bit of a side step from the books.
