TVLine Items: Kat Dennings in Space, Locke & Key Casts It Kid and More

Kat Dennings may be ditching Williamsburg for an adventure in outer space, but she’s still striving to make those dolla, dolla bills ya’ll.

The 2 Broke Girls alum has been cast in a lead role opposite wrestler-turned-actor John Cena in YouTube Red’s upcoming animated comedy Dallas & Robo, THR.com reports.

RELATED2 Broke Girls Cancelled at CBS

From the producers of Robot Chicken, the eight-episode buddy comedy follows sassy space trucker Dallas (voiced by Dennings) and warrior-poet Robo (Cena) as they try and make a few dollars in the seedy world of interplanetary big-rigging, while navigating their way through cannibal bikers, rival space truckers and vending machine burritos.

Other actors lending their voices to the series include Jane Lynch (Glee), Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad), Taran Killam (SNL), Clancy Brown (Sleepy Hollow), Nat Faxon (Friends From College?), Dana Snyder (Aqua Teen Hunger Force), Bree Williamson (One Life to Live) and AT&T Girl Milana Vayntrub (This Is Us).

Dallas & Robo is slated to premiere in 2018.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Hulu’s horror/fantasy drama pilot Locke & Key has added It‘s Jackson Robert Scott as Bode, the youngest and most vulnerable member of the Locke family, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Four-time NFL Pro Bowler Michael Vick — who in 2007 was sentenced to 21 months in prison for his involvement in a dog fighting ring — has joined Fox Sports as a studio analyst for Fox NFL Kickoff and FS1 studio programming during the new NFL season.

* BBC One has released a first look at Gunpowder, its new miniseries fronted by Kit Harrington (Game of Thrones):

* Sepideh Moafi (Notorious) has joined Season 2 of USA Network’s Falling Water in the series-regular role of Taka’s new partner, Deadline reports.

* The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show will be broadcast for the first time from Shanghai, China, on Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 10/9c on CBS.

* Amazon has released a teaser for the six-episode adaptation of the horror podcast Lore. Press PLAY on the video below, then let us know if you’ll be tuning in to the spooky anthology series when it premieres on (shudder!) Friday, Oct. 13.