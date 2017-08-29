Jerry Seinfeld Retraces His Comedy Roots in Netflix Special — Watch Trailer

Jerry Seinfeld‘s feeling nostalgic for the days before he met George, Elaine and Kramer.

In the new trailer for Jerry Before Seinfeld — a one-hour stand-up comedy special premiering Tuesday, Sept. 19 on Netflix — the Seinfeld star goes back to his old stomping ground, The Comic Strip in New York City, and digs into the archives for some old stories… and even older jokes.

Seinfeld recalls his early days in the ’70s comedy scene, back when he claims he “only had one joke that worked.” (You’ll have to watch the special to hear it, though.) He also complains about his dull middle-class upbringing on Long Island (“Would I have been funnier if I grew up in Peoria in a whorehouse raised by prostitutes? Absolutely. But this is what I had to work with”) and marvels at how kids like him were raised back then: “My parents, they didn’t even know our names! They were ignorant! They were negligent! We grew up like wild dogs in the ’60s!”

The special also includes never-before-seen home movies from Seinfeld’s childhood, interviews with old pals and a library of legal pads containing every joke he’s written since 1975. (Assuming that Kramer hasn’t destroyed them all in his latest get-rich-quick scheme, of course.)

