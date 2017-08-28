UnREAL Season 4 Episode Order Cut

Turns out UnREAL‘s recent very early Season 4 renewal came with an invisible asterisk.
TVLine has learned exclusively that Lifetime commissioned just eight episodes for Season 4, down from the 10 eps the cabler ordered for each of the series’ first three seasons. A network rep declined to comment.
In an unusual — although far from unprecedented — move, Lifetime last month renewed the Bachelor takedown for a fourth season months before Season 3’s delayed 2018 bow. As previously reported, Season 3 will introduce Everlasting‘s first “suitress” — aka female suitor — Selena, played by Master of Sex alum Caitlin FitzGerald.
Executive producer Stacy Rukeyser — who succeeded Carol Barbee as showrunner in Season 3 in the wake of a sophomore slump that resulted in one of the Best Shows of 2015 becoming one of the Worst Shows of 2016 — will remain in charge in Season 4.
Personally I think anything over 10 is to much unless they do it like TWD and split the season. To much filler in so many of these shows w/big episode orders. So this will be just fine.
I think anything UNDER 10 is ridiculous. With a show that gets a full 22 Episode order, there’s still a month and a half hiatus half way through the season then the 4 month hiatus in between seasons, so the shorter the season the longer the wait and the longer you make people wait they get bored and forget about the show. I don’t think every show needs 22 episodes, serialized shows benefit from shorter seasons like around 13 is perfect. 10 is also fine. Unless, like Game of Thrones this season, they extend the length to 70-80 minutes an episode, anything less than 10 is just rushed. If you don’t have enough material to spread out over a full season maybe you should’ve just made a mini series or perhaps a TV movie.
The next press release for this show will be that season 4 is the final season. I don’t get how a show good one season can be so terrible the next
Sounds like a creative decision. They probably wanted to cut out those extra 2 hours which would have been filler. I think 8 will be fine and I agree that season 4 is likely the final season. This show doesn’t get great live ratings on Lifetime and moving it out of summer it’s going to face tougher competition.