UnREAL Season 4 Episode Order Cut

Turns out UnREAL‘s recent very early Season 4 renewal came with an invisible asterisk.

TVLine has learned exclusively that Lifetime commissioned just eight episodes for Season 4, down from the 10 eps the cabler ordered for each of the series’ first three seasons. A network rep declined to comment.

In an unusual — although far from unprecedented — move, Lifetime last month renewed the Bachelor takedown for a fourth season months before Season 3’s delayed 2018 bow. As previously reported, Season 3 will introduce Everlasting‘s first “suitress” — aka female suitor — Selena, played by Master of Sex alum Caitlin FitzGerald.

Executive producer Stacy Rukeyser — who succeeded Carol Barbee as showrunner in Season 3 in the wake of a sophomore slump that resulted in one of the Best Shows of 2015 becoming one of the Worst Shows of 2016 — will remain in charge in Season 4.