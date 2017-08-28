Heathers Video: Reboot's First Promo Comes Armed 'With a Chainsaw'

Unless you’re a Bluebird, a Brownie, a Girl Scout Cookie, you’re gonna know how apropos it is that the first promo for Paramount Television’s Heathers reboot not only trots out alpha female Heather Chandler (Melanie Field), it puts the “grand” in the megabitch’s grand entrance.

What’s more, the teaser wisely pays homage to the beloved 1988 black comedy by immediately letting Veronica Sawyer (Grace Victoria Cox, picking up Winona Ryder’s croquet mallet) drop one of the movie’s most infamous — and least printable — quotes. Check it out below:

Coming in 2018 to the Paramount Network. #Heathers #☠️ A post shared by Heathers (@heathers) on Aug 27, 2017 at 7:26pm PDT

The anthology series, set to debut next year, features Selma Blair in the recurring role of Heather Duke’s gold-digging stepmother, and the original Heather Duke, Shannen Doherty, in a top-secret — but familiarly attired — guest part.

Are you looking forward to the new Heathers? Or would you have preferred that the cult-classic original be left to its own mean-spirited magnificence? Hit the comments.