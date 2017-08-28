heathers promo video reboot paramount television
Courtesy of Paramount Television

Heathers Video: Reboot's First Promo Comes Armed 'With a Chainsaw'

Unless you’re a Bluebird, a Brownie, a Girl Scout Cookie, you’re gonna know how apropos it is that the first promo for Paramount Television’s Heathers reboot not only trots out alpha female Heather Chandler (Melanie Field), it puts the “grand” in the megabitch’s grand entrance.

What’s more, the teaser wisely pays homage to the beloved 1988 black comedy by immediately letting Veronica Sawyer (Grace Victoria Cox, picking up Winona Ryder’s croquet mallet) drop one of the movie’s most infamous — and least printable — quotes. Check it out below:

The anthology series, set to debut next year, features Selma Blair in the recurring role of Heather Duke’s gold-digging stepmother, and the original Heather Duke, Shannen Doherty, in a top-secret — but familiarly attired — guest part.

Are you looking forward to the new Heathers? Or would you have preferred that the cult-classic original be left to its own mean-spirited magnificence? Hit the comments.

1 Comment
  1. Kayla Summy says:
    August 28, 2017 at 9:25 AM

    WHAT DID I JUST WATCH? Why? Why is this happening? My poor Heathers.

