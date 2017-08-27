Twin Peaks, Shock and Awww: Was Part 16 Worth the (Long) Wait?

The following contains shock-shock-shocking spoilers from Part 16 of Showtime’s Twin Peaks revival.
“Finally,” indeed.
Until TVLine recapper M.T. Wentz gets here bright and early Monday with his deep dive into Twin Peaks Part 16 (of 18), I wanted to give everyone (myself included) a place to cough up some initial reactions to alllllll that transpired during that hugely eventful hour — before and after, but primarily including the long-awaited “awakening” of FBI Agent Dale Cooper.
On the heels of a cold open in which Mr. C dispatched Richard Horne to scout out the precise location of the coordinates given to him by two different people (cue “shocker” No. 1), we see that in the wake of Dougie jamming a fork into the electrical outlet, he landed in a coma. But after the hospital room clears out, the patient suddenly springs to life, sits up and looks to an empty chair, where one-armed Mike appears and confirms that Cooper is “finally” awake. Cooper then rips out his IVs and such, assures a returning Janey-E as well as the doctor that he is right as rain, and sets out to put his Las Vegas brood in the Silver Mustang Casino’s care, while he jets off to Twin Peaks, Washinington via Spokane, in the Mitchum brothers’ private jet.
Along the way, Cooper wowed family and friends with his loquaciousness, the new spring in his step and his ability to drive (well, seemingly arousing Janey-E to a new degree). Before heading out to the jet, he said a warm, heartfelt goodbye of sorts to his wife and son, while assuring them that Dougie — er, “I” — will return. (On the limo ride to the airport, he then dazzled those Fed-fearing, golden-hearted Mitchums with his assorted truths, including his vocation as a G-man.
Again, M.T. Wentz will be here Monday morning to recap the whole shebang — including the shootout that erupted in Dougie’s neighborhood, felling two recurring characters; Diane’s darrrrrrk truths; and of course Audrey’s roadhouse shimmy (and the reality-twisting double-take that closed the sequence and hour). But for now, use this place to offer your reaction to “No knock, no doorbell” — perhaps the revival’s most eventful “part” thus far.
Audrey is the dreamer and her name is really Judy
Much depends on whether they can stick the landing next week, but this has been as amazing and satisfying as the first 89% of any TV season ever. Seeing Kyle MacLauchlan play Dale Cooper again, even if it had only been for a minute, was transcendent. Of all the recent revivals, some of which have been pretty great, none can challenge the thing that’s most amazing about Twin Peaks: The Return, which is that the original show that we loved so much was never nearly this good.
When the theme came on after he “woke”…. And then Audrey’s saddleshoes theme at the roadhouse!
And I love that they stopped to allow a proper “goodbye” to Janey-E and the kid, you could tell a part of him “remembered” loving them.
has it already been decided that this is the final 2 episodes or is another season possible?
David Lynch, Jan. 9: “Well, before I said I wasn’t going to revisit it, and I did. You never say no. But right now there’s no plans for anything more.”
I certainly wouldn’t count on anything, and certainly not anything remotely resembling soon.
It has been amazing journey and it is too bad so few people have taken the time to watch. This episode was certainly worth the wait!
Can’t say enough. I’m so glad it is all coming together, finally, but that said it has been a great ride getting here.
Great episode.
Just to nitpick… A cold open is a scene that is shown before the opening credits. The Richard scene was just the opening scene.
The wait only made this event even more exciting and rewarding! :D