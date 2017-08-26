Animated Vixen to Air on The CW

Vixen — in her animated form — will make her TV debut when The CW airs the web series’ first two seasons next Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 8/7c.

The CW Seed show — executive-produced by Arrow‘s Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim and Andrew Kreisberg — follows Mari McCabe/Vixen, an orphan who can mimic the abilities of any animal via a totem necklace. Megalyn E.K. voices the character and appeared in the flesh during Arrow Season 4 as the live-action version of Mari. The hero’s legacy extends to Legends of Tomorrow, where Maisie Richardson-Sellers plays Mari’s grandmother and the 1940s incarnation of Vixen, Amaya.

During its run, Vixen featured guest-voice spots from Stephen Amell (Arrow), Grant Gustin (The Flash), Emily Bett Rickards (Arrow), Carlos Valdes (The Flash), Katie Cassidy (Arrow), Victor Garber (Legends of Tomorrow), Brandon Routh (Legends of Tomorrow) and Franz Drameh (Legends of Tomorrow).

According to the promo above, it appears the two-hour event will also feature interviews with the producers behind the network’s many DC TV shows.