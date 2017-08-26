Jane the Virgin Episode Count Revealed (Hint: It's the Shortest Season Yet)

Jane Gloriana Villanueva’s story is getting streamlined.
Jane the Virgin fourth season (premiering on a new night, Fridays, beginning Oct. 13 at 9/8c) will consist of just 17 episodes, TVLine has learned. That’s down three episodes from Season 3’s 20-episode order; Seasons 1 and 2 ran 22 episodes each.
So does the new Friday night time slot, coupled with the lowest-yet episode count, portend doom for the CW dramedy? Not really. Sources tell TVLine that the decision to produce 17 episodes was a creative one made by exec producer Jennie Urman, CBS Studios and The CW.
Urman previously bemoaned the show’s “grueling” production schedule, even joking that her ideal episode count would fall in the single digits. “I think six [is perfect] for us,” she deadpanned. “I could knock out six excellent episodes.”
As usual, such bunk. CW reduced the show and the creator had nothing to do with it.
and no, the cast wouldn’t want to do 6 episodes and get a drastically reduced salary.
6 episodes?! Please no.
I don’t know if this is really a creative decision but I’m okay with this. Actually my ideal is between 13 and 18 episodes, and around 6 for miniseries.
I can’t help but see that my favorite series have a short episode count per season, probably because it allows to concentrate the storylines on a shorter duration which allow to tell stories without the need to fill in the gaps with uninteresting stories. It allows TV seasons to be more focused.
That’s 17 episodes without Michael. And 17 episodes I won’t be watching.
I think Jane the Virgin will get paired with Life Sentence (doesn’t Crazy-Ex get 13 episodes again?) then The Originals replaces Jane the Virgin.
I use to hate reduced orders of my favourite shows but as I’ve gotten older and depending on the kind of show, I relish in it because I rather have a shorter run of the writers best work than a stretched out season where the writers have to stretch out their season arc will filler episodes that aren’t even good.
Dramas especially serialized, should range from 10 to 13 episodes, 16 at maximum. 22-24 episodes for drama is gruesome for tv viewers nowadays.
I think this is for the best. Jane tends to veer off-course during the middle stretch of episodes so this could help combat that creative slump.