Jane the Virgin Episode Count Revealed (Hint: It's the Shortest Season Yet)

Jane Gloriana Villanueva’s story is getting streamlined.

Jane the Virgin fourth season (premiering on a new night, Fridays, beginning Oct. 13 at 9/8c) will consist of just 17 episodes, TVLine has learned. That’s down three episodes from Season 3’s 20-episode order; Seasons 1 and 2 ran 22 episodes each.

So does the new Friday night time slot, coupled with the lowest-yet episode count, portend doom for the CW dramedy? Not really. Sources tell TVLine that the decision to produce 17 episodes was a creative one made by exec producer Jennie Urman, CBS Studios and The CW.

Urman previously bemoaned the show’s “grueling” production schedule, even joking that her ideal episode count would fall in the single digits. “I think six [is perfect] for us,” she deadpanned. “I could knock out six excellent episodes.”