DWTS: Nick and Vanessa Lachey to Compete in Season 25

Dancing With the Stars has courted another married couple to compete for the Mirrorball Trophy.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey are set to face off during Season 25 of the long-running ABC reality competition, People reports. They follow in the footsteps of former Spy Kid Alexa PenaVega, who famously competed against husband Carlos PenaVega in Season 21.

The pressure is on for the Lacheys, whose family have a history with the reality franchise. Nick’s younger brother/98 Degrees bandmate Drew Lachey won Season 2 of DWTS, all the way back in 2006.

The Lacheys are the latest celebs revealed to have joined DWTS ahead of ABC’s official Season 25 cast announcement. Nikki Bella (of Total Divas‘ Bella Twins) and Drew Scott (one half of HGTV’s Property Brothers) are also rumored to compete this fall.

Dancing With the Stars Season 25 kicks off on Monday, Sept. 18 at 8/7c on ABC. Will you be rooting for either Nick or Vanessa Lachey?

