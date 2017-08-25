The Deep Mad Dark: TNT Not Moving Forward With John Wells Mystery Drama Starring GoT's Tom Wlaschiha

The Deep Mad Dark is DOA at TNT.

The cabler has opted not to move forward with the John Wells-produced, Detroit-set mystery drama, which was to co-star Game Of Thrones alum Tom Wlaschiha and Jacki Weaver (Blunt Talk, Gracepoint), TVLine has learned exclusively. A pilot was ordered last December but it never went into production.

Written by Megan Martin (Animal Kingdom), The Deep Mad Dark centered on Detroit neurosurgeon Polly Lewis (a role that was never cast) as she embarked on an unorthodox study in the field of memory and trauma.

Wlaschiha was set to play a mysterious grifter named Joda who crosses paths with Polly, while Weaver had been cast as self-help writer Lydia.