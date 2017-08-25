TVLine Items: Happy! Premiere Date, Fox's Biggie & Tupac Special and More

Happiness is coming to Syfy this fall: The network’s adaptation of the graphic novel Happy!, starring Law & Order: SVU vet Chris Meloni, will premiere Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 10/9c.

The show follows Nick Sax (Meloni), an intoxicated, corrupt ex-cop turned hitman who, after a job gone wrong, finds his life forever changed by a tiny, relentlessly positive, imaginary blue-winged horse named “Happy” (voiced by Patton Oswalt).

Syfy also announced return dates for several original series: Z Nation Season 4 (Friday, Sept. 29 at 9 pm), Van Helsing Season 2 (Thursday, Oct. 5 at 9 pm) and the anthology Channel Zero: No-End House (Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 10 pm).

Additionally, the new horror series Ghost Wars, starring Vincent D’Onofrio (Marvel’s The Defenders) and Kim Coates (Sons of Anarchy), will debut Thursday, Oct. 5 at 10 pm, while the supernatural drama Superstition will unspool Friday, Oct. 6 at 10 pm.

* Fox will air the two-hour investigative special Who Shot Biggie & Tupac?, led by actor/rapper Ice-T and journalist Soledad O’Brien, on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 8 pm.

* Hamish Linklater (Fargo, Legion) will star opposite Amy Brenneman in TNT’s drama pilot Deadlier Than the Male, about three characters, each with a mysterious and troubling past, per The Hollywood Reporter. Linklater will play a former serial predator who becomes entangled with a grieving mother (Brenneman).

* The Daily Show With Trevor Noah will head to Chicago for a week of shows airing from Monday, Oct. 16 through Thursday, Oct. 19 nightly at 11 pm on Comedy Central.