Emmys 2017 Poll: Who Should Win for Supporting Actress, Miniseries/Movie?

There’s a lot of fierce competition in this Emmys category this year… but in the end, there’s only one King.

Regina King has won two straight Emmys in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie category for ABC’s acclaimed anthology American Crime, and she’s looking to make it three in a row, this time for playing social worker Kimara Walters. But a couple of FEUD-ers and a trio of Lie-ers are standing in her way.

FX’s FEUD: Bette and Joan scored a pair of nominations in this category: three-time Emmy winner Judy Davis, as gossip maven Hedda Hopper, and Jackie Hoffman, as Joan Crawford’s loyal servant Mamacita. HBO’s Big Little Lies tallied two nods as well with Laura Dern, as brittle Monterey mom Renata Klein, and Shailene Woodley, as guarded newcomer Jane Chapman. Plus, Michelle Pfeiffer is in the mix for her work as Bernie Madoff’s wife Ruth in the HBO movie The Wizard of Lies.

A groundswell of Big Little Lies support could lead to a win for Dern… but who should take home the Emmy on Sunday, Sept. 17? Vote for your favorite in the poll below, then hit the comments to defend your pick.

