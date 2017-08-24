Transparent Renewed for Season 5

Let there be (more Judith) Light: Amazon has commissioned a fifth season of Transparent. The renewal comes a full month ahead of the acclaimed dramedy’s fourth season premiere.

The Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning series will continue with its original cast — including Jeffrey Tambor (Arrested Development), Judith Light (Dallas), Gaby Hoffmann (Girls), Amy Landecker (Louie) and Jay Duplass (Togetherness) — intact. Series creator Jill Soloway will also remain on board as an executive producer.

“Over the past few seasons the Pfeffermans have gone across the world, back in time and made many, many trips to the deli,” Joe Lewis, Head of Comedy, Drama and VR at Amazon Studios, said in a statement. “We’re so excited to see what magic Jill and the incredible team bring to this always groundbreaking series in Season 5.”

Season 5 is set to go into production early next year for a 2018 release. Season 4, meanwhile, is set to drop on Friday, Sept. 22. Are you excited for more Pfefferman family drama?