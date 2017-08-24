Jay Thomas

Cheers Actor Jay Thomas Dead at 69

By /

Sitcom vet Jay Thomas, best known for his recurring roles on Cheers and Murphy Brown, has died. He was 69.

In a statement to the NY Daily News, Thomas’ rep, Don Buchwald, said, “Jay was one of a kind, never at a loss for words and filled with so much fun and wonderfully whacky thoughts and behavior,”

The actor had been battling cancer.

On Murphy Brown, Thomas played Jerry Gold, tabloid talk show host and love interest/baby daddy for Candice Bergen’s titular character. He won two Emmys for the role. Meanwhile, on Cheers, he portrayed Carla’s (Rhea Perlman) husband Eddie LeBec, who famously perished after being run over by a zamboni. Additional credits included the Diane English comedy Love & War and, most recently, Ray Donovan.

Thomas will, of course, also be remembered for his Christmastime appearances on Late Show with David Letterman (like the one below).

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

13 Comments
  1. Brian says:
    August 24, 2017 at 11:26 AM

    RIP

    Reply
  2. Kate says:
    August 24, 2017 at 11:27 AM

    I loved his Letterman Christmas appearances! Those shows were always my favorite. I have the last one they did on my TiVo still.

    Reply
  3. Natalie says:
    August 24, 2017 at 11:28 AM

    Wow..RIP

    Reply
  4. Zzz says:
    August 24, 2017 at 11:29 AM

    Watching him on Letterman tell the lone ranger story is one of my favorite Christmas traditions.

    Reply
  5. laurelnev says:
    August 24, 2017 at 11:31 AM

    Jay was my favorite AM Radio DJ as a teen. (I only had an AM radio and an 8-track in my 1st car.) I remember him leaving (I think it was ) WABC radio to join the cast of Mork & Mindy. I also remember thinking he looked unlike I expected after hearing his voice for so long. RIP, Jay. You played a big role in my teen years!

    Reply
    • lainey121212 says:
      August 24, 2017 at 1:13 PM

      My words exactly. Loved his radio voice and I too was surprised at his looks. Though I always enjoyed him immensely.

      Reply
  6. MiaB says:
    August 24, 2017 at 11:34 AM

    I loved him on Murphy Brown. RIP

    Reply
  7. Jared Munson says:
    August 24, 2017 at 11:37 AM

    I was literally just listening to him on Sirius xm last night. Rip

    Reply
  8. Dee says:
    August 24, 2017 at 12:17 PM

    I had such a crush on this guy as a kid. So sorry to hear about his passing.

    Reply
  9. Catherine DeLuca says:
    August 24, 2017 at 12:22 PM

    I am truly saddened. He remember him as a young DJ in NY..extremely entertaining and ahead of his time. Rest in Peace, Jay.

    Reply
  10. Mazz says:
    August 24, 2017 at 12:26 PM

    Any show was better because of Jay Thomas. He could do anything. Rip Jay.

    Reply
  11. RockGolf (@rock_golf) says:
    August 24, 2017 at 12:52 PM

    Cheers showrunner Ken Levine has repeated several times on his blog that Thomas blabbed his way out of a steady job on Cheers.
    He was supposed to be in a recurring role, but during an interview he was asked what it was like to kiss Rhea Perlman (Carla on the show). His answer was quite insulting, and the writers in support of Rhea, had him killed off without even a fare-thee-well appearance.

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 