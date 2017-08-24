Cheers Actor Jay Thomas Dead at 69

Sitcom vet Jay Thomas, best known for his recurring roles on Cheers and Murphy Brown, has died. He was 69.
In a statement to the NY Daily News, Thomas’ rep, Don Buchwald, said, “Jay was one of a kind, never at a loss for words and filled with so much fun and wonderfully whacky thoughts and behavior,”
The actor had been battling cancer.
On Murphy Brown, Thomas played Jerry Gold, tabloid talk show host and love interest/baby daddy for Candice Bergen’s titular character. He won two Emmys for the role. Meanwhile, on Cheers, he portrayed Carla’s (Rhea Perlman) husband Eddie LeBec, who famously perished after being run over by a zamboni. Additional credits included the Diane English comedy Love & War and, most recently, Ray Donovan.
Thomas will, of course, also be remembered for his Christmastime appearances on Late Show with David Letterman (like the one below).
RIP
I loved his Letterman Christmas appearances! Those shows were always my favorite. I have the last one they did on my TiVo still.
Wow..RIP
Watching him on Letterman tell the lone ranger story is one of my favorite Christmas traditions.
Jay was my favorite AM Radio DJ as a teen. (I only had an AM radio and an 8-track in my 1st car.) I remember him leaving (I think it was ) WABC radio to join the cast of Mork & Mindy. I also remember thinking he looked unlike I expected after hearing his voice for so long. RIP, Jay. You played a big role in my teen years!
My words exactly. Loved his radio voice and I too was surprised at his looks. Though I always enjoyed him immensely.
I loved him on Murphy Brown. RIP
I was literally just listening to him on Sirius xm last night. Rip
I had such a crush on this guy as a kid. So sorry to hear about his passing.
I am truly saddened. He remember him as a young DJ in NY..extremely entertaining and ahead of his time. Rest in Peace, Jay.
Any show was better because of Jay Thomas. He could do anything. Rip Jay.
Cheers showrunner Ken Levine has repeated several times on his blog that Thomas blabbed his way out of a steady job on Cheers.
He was supposed to be in a recurring role, but during an interview he was asked what it was like to kiss Rhea Perlman (Carla on the show). His answer was quite insulting, and the writers in support of Rhea, had him killed off without even a fare-thee-well appearance.
Here’s the link to that story.
http://kenlevine.blogspot.ca/2006/07/kiss-of-death-for-eddie-lebec.html