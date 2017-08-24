Emmys
Emmys 2017 Supporting Actor Limited Series Movie Nominees
Courtesy of HBO (3), FX (3)

Emmys 2017 Poll: Who Should Win for Supporting Actor, Miniseries/Movie?

By

A criminal mastermind, an abusive husband, a Hollywood studio executive… this year’s Emmy nominees for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie are truly a rogues’ gallery.

Two miniseries earned a pair of nominations each in this category: FX’s FEUD: Bette and Joan scored nods for Alfred Molina, as director Robert Aldrich, and Stanley Tucci, as movie mogul Jack Warner. (Tucci already has a couple of acting Emmys on his shelf, by the way.) And HBO’s The Night Of landed nominations for Michael Kenneth Williams (a 2015 nominee for HBO’s Bessie), as sage inmate Freddy Knight, and Bill Camp, as homicide detective Dennis Box.

True Blood alum Alexander Skarsgard received his first-ever Emmy nomination for his terrifying work as violent husband Perry on HBO’s Big Little Lies. Rounding out the category, David Thewlis notched a nomination for playing eloquently evil crime boss V.M. Varga on Season 3 of FX’s Fargo.

But which one deserves to claim the Emmy on Sunday, Sept. 17? Vote for your favorite in the poll below, then hit the comments to defend your pick.

Every day for the next three weeks, we’ll be posting another “Who should win?” poll, so visit TVLine.com each day to weigh in on who deserves TV’s most prestigious honor. (For a complete list of this year’s nominees, click here.)

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

5 Comments
  1. Cas says:
    August 24, 2017 at 6:28 AM

    Alexander was hands down amazing. He was so chilling and his portrayal was so accurate. It’ll be a shame if he doesn’t win it.

    Reply
  2. mlag44 says:
    August 24, 2017 at 6:40 AM

    CAS I agree with you 100%. Every time he appeared I would get tense bc I knew it was going to end badly.

    Reply
  3. jcp says:
    August 24, 2017 at 7:19 AM

    Sjarsgård or Thewlis. Tough call.

    Reply
  4. Lisa says:
    August 24, 2017 at 7:27 AM

    The performances on Fargo this year ultimately saved what was an otherwise not very interesting season and Thewlis just completely owned that role! He was mysterious but revolting while every line he uttered was contemputous. He deserves it for the sole reason he was able to so completely erase Lupin from my mind

    Reply
  5. daviddavid says:
    August 24, 2017 at 8:32 AM

    Alfred Molina … tough category for sure, but Molina was just superb!

    Reply
ad
 