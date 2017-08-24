Emmys 2017 Poll: Who Should Win for Supporting Actor, Miniseries/Movie?

A criminal mastermind, an abusive husband, a Hollywood studio executive… this year’s Emmy nominees for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie are truly a rogues’ gallery.

Two miniseries earned a pair of nominations each in this category: FX’s FEUD: Bette and Joan scored nods for Alfred Molina, as director Robert Aldrich, and Stanley Tucci, as movie mogul Jack Warner. (Tucci already has a couple of acting Emmys on his shelf, by the way.) And HBO’s The Night Of landed nominations for Michael Kenneth Williams (a 2015 nominee for HBO’s Bessie), as sage inmate Freddy Knight, and Bill Camp, as homicide detective Dennis Box.

True Blood alum Alexander Skarsgard received his first-ever Emmy nomination for his terrifying work as violent husband Perry on HBO’s Big Little Lies. Rounding out the category, David Thewlis notched a nomination for playing eloquently evil crime boss V.M. Varga on Season 3 of FX’s Fargo.

But which one deserves to claim the Emmy on Sunday, Sept. 17? Vote for your favorite in the poll below, then hit the comments to defend your pick.

