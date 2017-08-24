Fall TV Preview

Diane Guerrero Joins Superior Donuts Season 2 as Series Regular

CBS has locked up Orange Is the New Black‘s Diane Guerrero! The actress is joining the cast of Superior Donuts as a series regular in Season 2, TVLine has learned.

Guerrero, who will be introduced in the sitcom’s Oct. 30 premiere, will play Sofia, a young Uptown gentrifier who parks her food truck, which serves healthy, socially conscious breakfast foods, in front of Arthur’s old-school donut shop. Though Arthur assumes she’s an entitled millennial, she’s actually a hard-working, enterprising, self-made woman who has poured every penny into her food truck business, which she plans to turn into an empire. 

“We’re huge fans of Diane’s work on Orange Is the New Black,” said executive producer Bob Daily. “And we’re excited to be introducing her as a young entrepreneur who moves into the neighborhood, driving Arthur crazy and catching Franco’s eye.”

It’s not clear what impact Guerrero’s new gig will have on her role as Maritza on OITNB‘s upcoming sixth season. She also recurs as Lina on Jane the Virgin.

1 Comment
  1. dan says:
    August 24, 2017 at 12:09 PM

    Unfortunately, she could easily be written off OITNB based on the way that season five ended. I’m hoping they figure out a way to bring her back to Litchfield. I’ve been “meh” on Superior Donuts, but I’ll take a look at it again when season two starts.

