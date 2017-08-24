The only thing missing from BoJack Horseman‘s Season 4 trailer is… BoJack Horseman.

Save for a brief appearance at the very end, the Netflix comedy’s titular manimal is largely absent from the sneak peek, which dropped Thursday — not that we’re surprised, given that he basically cut off communication with everyone in his life.

And, oh, what he’s missing: Mr. Peanutbutter is running for governor on the platform of facts and feelings; Diane is working at a new blog; Princess Carolyn is thinking about starting a family (“Would you, could you, with a mouse?”); Todd has become some sort of fashion icon, naturally; and the girl (possibly BoJack’s daughter) who we met at the end of Season 3 is back.

If you’d like a more complete description of Season 4, here’s what series creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg has to say:

Bam boom, BoJack Horseman season four synopsis, here we go. Okay, so this season is full of all the things people love about their favorite depressed talking horse. First of all, you’ve got BoJack himself, who is up to his old tricks. Then you have Princess Carolyn, who is one cool cat. While Princess Carolyn toys with the idea of starting a family, BoJack has family issues of his own. This season, on BoJack Horseman. Meanwhile, Diane and Mr. Peanutbutter have family issues of their own. You might say their marriage is “in a pit,” if you know what I mean (which you won’t, until you watch the season). Meanwhile Todd has issues of his own — as he explores his own evolving sexual identity and also in some episodes doesn’t do that. Oh! And Mr. Peanutbutter’s running for governor now; I forgot to mention that, that’s important. Also, in one episode BoJack wears a new hat! Bet you want to tune in to see that new hat, huh? Okay, I lied, there’s no new hat. I just really want you to watch the new season of BoJack Horseman! Season Four of BoJack Horseman launches on Netflix Friday, September 8.

BoJack‘s fourth season hits Netflix on Sept. 8. Hit PLAY on the trailer above, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.