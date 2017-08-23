Fall TV Preview
Supernatural Vet Joins CBS' SEAL Team

Supernatural alumna Alona Tal is taking on a non-military role in CBS’ fall drama SEAL Team, our sister site Deadline reports.

The series, starring David Boreanaz (Bones), follows the professional and personal lives of the most elite unit of Navy SEALs as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous, high stakes missions our country can ask of them. (View a trailer here, then read our first impression.) Tal will recur as Stella, a grad student who meets young SEAL Clay (Bates Motel‘s Max Thieriot) in a bar that he and his colleagues tend to frequent. In addition to playing hunter Jo Harvelle on Supernatural, Tal’s credits include Hand of God, Hostages, Burn Notice and Veronica Mars.

The CBS drama has also added Michael Irby (The Unit) and Jay Hayden (The Catch) in recurring roles, playing a once-legendary operator who oversees the Green Team’s drills and a Green Team trainee alongside Clay, respectively. C. Thomas Howell (Southland), meanwhile, will guest-star (with the potential to recur) as Clay’s former Navy SEAL father. Additionally, James Liao (Unforgettable) will appear in a potentially recurring part as a CIA analyst/chemical weapons expert.

SEAL Team — which also stars Jessica Paré (Mad Men), Neil Brown Jr. (Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency), A.J. Buckley (CSI: NY) and Toni Trucks (Franklin & Bash) — premieres Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 9/8c on CBS.

