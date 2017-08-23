TVLine Items: Prince Concert Film Hits Showtime, Dirk Gently Trailer and More

One Saturday night this September is going to be more than alright.

Showtime has acquired the rarely seen Prince concert film Sign ‘o’ the Times.

Originally created as a companion piece to his 1987 double album of the same name, the docu-concert features live performances of “If I Was Your Girlfriend,” “I Could Never Take the Place of Your Man”, “Little Red Corvette” and “U Got the Look” (featuring Sheena Easton).

Prince directed the 84-minute film, much of which was shot at his Paisley Park Studios, as well as during his tour in the Netherlands and Belgium.

Sign ‘o’ the Times will air Saturday, Sept. 16 at 9/8c.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* BBC America has released a first look at Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency Season 2, premiering Saturday, Oct. 14 at 9 pm:

* Episodes‘ Stephen Mangan will star in Hang Ups aka the UK adaptation of Web Therapy, playing a therapist with a checkered career who begins treating patients via webcam, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Season 1 of CBS All Access’ The Good Fight is available exclusively on iTunes today through Sept. 6.

* As reflected by TVLine’s Fall TV Calendar, NBC’s Midnight, Texas will have a special Tuesday airing on Sept. 12, landing its 10th episode/freshman finale on Monday, Sept. 18.

* In Tuesday’s ratings, NBC’s America’s Got Talent (12.6 million viewers/2.6) rating) dipped 6 percent, while Hollywood Game Night (5.2 mil/1.1) ticked down a tenth. ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise (3.9 mil/1.1) was flat week-to-week, while Somewhere Between (1.7 mil/0.4) inched up.

* Netflix has released a trailer for the stand-up special Marc Maron: Too Real. Press PLAY on the video below, then let us know if you’ll be tuning in for the GLOW star’s routine on Tuesday Sept. 5.