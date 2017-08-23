Prince Sign o The Times
Shutterstock

TVLine Items: Prince Concert Film Hits Showtime, Dirk Gently Trailer and More

By /

One Saturday night this September is going to be more than alright.

Showtime has acquired the rarely seen Prince concert film Sign ‘o’ the Times.

RELATEDConnie Britton Joins Showtime’s SMILF

Originally created as a companion piece to his 1987 double album of the same name, the docu-concert features live performances of “If I Was Your Girlfriend,” “I Could Never Take the Place of Your Man”, “Little Red Corvette” and “U Got the Look” (featuring Sheena Easton).

Prince directed the 84-minute film, much of which was shot at his Paisley Park Studios, as well as during his tour in the Netherlands and Belgium.

RELATEDMatt Damon, Ben Affleck Land 1990s Boston Crime Drama Pilot at Showtime

Sign ‘o’ the Times will air Saturday, Sept. 16 at 9/8c.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* BBC America has released a first look at Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency Season 2, premiering Saturday, Oct. 14 at 9 pm:

* Episodes‘ Stephen Mangan will star in Hang Ups aka the UK adaptation of Web Therapy, playing a therapist with a checkered career who begins treating patients via webcam, our sister site Deadline reports.

RELATEDEpisodes Final Season Premiere Recap: Can ‘Matt LeBlanc’ Escape The Box?

* Season 1 of CBS All Access’ The Good Fight is available exclusively on iTunes today through Sept. 6.

RELATEDJustin Theroux Joins Maniac Netflix Comedy With Emma Stone, Jonah Hill

* As reflected by TVLine’s Fall TV Calendar, NBC’s Midnight, Texas will have a special Tuesday airing on Sept. 12, landing its 10th episode/freshman finale on Monday, Sept. 18.

* In Tuesday’s ratings, NBC’s America’s Got Talent (12.6 million viewers/2.6) rating) dipped 6 percent, while Hollywood Game Night (5.2 mil/1.1) ticked down a tenth. ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise (3.9 mil/1.1) was flat week-to-week, while Somewhere Between (1.7 mil/0.4) inched up.

RELATEDDisjointed Review: Don’t Puff Puff, Just Pass on Netflix’s Half-Baked Sitcom

* Netflix has released a trailer for the stand-up special Marc Maron: Too Real. Press PLAY on the video below, then let us know if you’ll be tuning in for the GLOW star’s routine on Tuesday Sept. 5.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment
  1. Jennifer says:
    August 23, 2017 at 11:54 AM

    TV Line Peeps – Please tell me! What do you think of Midnight, Texas’s chances of renewal? My daughter & I love it, but we have a BAD track record (Emerald City (RIP), Downward Dog (RIP) to name a couple …) please don’t make us add more!!!!

    Reply
ad
 