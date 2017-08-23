Outlander: New Photos Chronicle Jamie and Claire's Painful Years Apart

Absence makes the heart grow fonder… and the beard grow longer.

New photos from Outlander‘s upcoming third season detail the years that Claire and Jamie spend apart following her return to the 1940s and his participation in the Battle of Culloden. While neither Mr. nor Mrs. Fraser seem particularly happy to be so far removed from the love of their lives, Claire at least seems… comfortable as she and Frank settle into their new home.

Jamie, meanwhile, ranges from unkempt and worried (carrying Fergus in his arms) to resigned and shackled (standing with Lord John Grey, played by new cast addition David Berry). Long story verra short: Life is not great for James Alexander Malcolm MacKenzie Fraser when things pick up again.

One highlight? Claire doting on a baby Brianna. Focus on that, and not the tense shot of her and Frank, while you’re flipping through The Boston Years.

“We decided on that parallel structure for the first half of the season,” showrunner Ronald D. Moore told journalists at the recent Television Critics Association press tour. “We never really varied from it. It felt like the right amount of time, and it felt like it was enough to build a want, a desire, in the audience to get Claire and Jamie back together so that they were really pushing for it and getting excited, but it wasn’t dragging it out too long.”

Outlander is back on Sunday, Sept. 10, at 8/7c on Starz.