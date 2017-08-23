ESPN Pulls Robert Lee From Virginia Game, Due to Asian Announcer's Name

Asian sports announcer Robert Lee — not to be confused with Confederate General Robert E. Lee, who died in 1870 — will no longer call the University of Virginia’s first college football game of the season, ESPN has announced.
The decision to remove Lee from the broadcast comes after white nationalist rallies were held on the UVa campus earlier this month protesting the city’s plan to remove a statue of the controversial historical figure of the same name. Those protests eventually turned violent, culminating in a domestic terrorist attack during which a man rammed his car into a group of demonstrators, killing anti-white nationalist protester Heather Heyer.
ESPN put out the following statement, explaining the decision:
We collectively made the decision with Robert to switch games as the tragic events in Charlottesville were unfolding, simply because of the coincidence of his name. In that moment it felt right to all parties. It’s a shame that this is even a topic of conversation and we regret that who calls play-by-play for a football game has become an issue.
Additionally, an ESPN spokesperson told SI.com that Lee’s reassignment was not mandated, and that the young ESPN3 announcer ultimately felt more comfortable not covering the UVa game.
Per the website Outkick the Coverage, fellow announcer Dave Weekley will now call the Sept. 2 game against William and Mary, while Lee (pictured above) has been reassigned to the Youngstown State at Pittsburgh game.
This is getting way out of hand. Ridiculous!
Not only that, but this is blatantly racist against an Asian American man because of his name. Awful! Who watches the watchmen?
So Stupid…
Make real change, not meaningless symbolic one
So… to honor the fact that many people of color (and others) are uncomfortable with a symbol of what can be seen as white oppression in the center of their town, ESPN has removed one of the few People of Color from announcing due to having the same name. Really?
really now person name hurts peoples feelings. this is getting even dumber by the minute. good grief
This is so stupid!! Because of his name, they’re reassigning him to another game! SMH!
ESPN and Disney think so little of people
ESPN – no wonder your having financial trouble!! No wonder viewership I see down!! Your a SPORTS network. Quit making political decisions. You are now looking stupid, ridiculous and out of touch.
At first I was thinking “this is ridiculous” then I saw in the article that this may have been done at Mr. Lee’s request or suggestion. I’m sure this would have been a non-issue on game day, but maybe he has some reason to be worried. Still, I think ESPN overreacted.
Same here. But then I got to thinking, this is the age of the internet. I could totally see memes flying around and them getting blasted for “Oh, they deliberately put in ROBERT LEE?! FAIL! SHAME!”. Kind of a no win situation for them regardless.
Left wing extremism at its finest.
Yeah, I’m a left winger. This isn’t left wing extremism, its just dumb.
Yes it is, who’s tearing down monuments? Not the right
We know the difference between an Asian man with a last name of Lee and monuments dedicated to honoring a traitorous, genocidal form of government.
Frankly this is just network executive stoooooopid.
I’m a left wing nutball and I agree this name thing is stupid. But I fully support removing the statues.
This is stupid. I’m left wing, but this is too far.
Seems like people didn’t read the article. I had a “this is stupid” gut reaction as well, at first. But upon reading, it was Mr. Lee who felt uncomfortable and made the request. I’m just sorry the current climate put him in a position where he couldn’t enjoy his job. Hope he has a good time calling the Pittsburgh game.
Lee did not initiate the move; the above story had been edited to more clearly reflect that. –Mgmt.
Libera stupid running wild . Nothing new here
That’s ridiculous.
There is stupid and then there’s this. ESPN: redefining stupid on a game by game basis.
😂😂😂😂😂😂
Good grief! Is this the level of inanity we have sunk to? Silliness.
So many people in this country are falling for this nonsense. Don’t be fools. You need to start saying “No” to nonsense, before history is erased and whitewashed to the point that nobody will ever be offended by it. There are no perfect people in this world. How far down the slippery slope will we all fall as the powers that be, in order to keep us angry, suggest the next thing to go, and the next after that? What will be next? Our currency, which is rife with former slave owners and supporters? Our capital, which is named after one of them? How about the Bible, which condoned slavery in both the old and new testataments? People, you need to start thinking about what is really going on, and saying no. This has nothing to do with “white nationalism”.
He was assigned that game at that school, in part, because of his name. His parents knew when they named him. Not a coincidence. Now it’s not cool-anymore.
Punish the authorities that promoted this behavior! His name and those flags make money until they don’t.
Really? Lee is a common Asian name and Robert is a common English name.
This could be dumbest thing ESPN has done.
This is just dumb. People have a real argument to make by wanting Confederate statues to be removed from public and federal places. This makes their argument seem dumb when they are smart enough to know the difference between a guy’s name and symbols left over from an era that caused and continues to cause grief. Don’t belittle their cause by making it seem like they are wanting this.
That is beyond ridiculous. Lee is the world’s most common surname, there must be a huge number with the first name of Robert. This is a clear indication of the mentality/maturity of the liberal left. Just stop the madness!
This is too stupid for words,
So this is just ANOTHER form of racism for goodness sakes! We apparently should have no contact with each other just in case our name offends someone.
They made much to do about nothing. Nobody would have been offended due to his name. Talk about overreacting. It is moves like this that defeats the cause of removing these offensive statues.
what a sad world we’re living in.
When will this foolishness end? Enough you can’t change history and nor should this man be made to feel ashamed of his name! When did common sense become extinct?