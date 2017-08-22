TVLine Items: Ivana Milicevic Joins 100, Seinfeld Stand-Up Special and More

For those wondering who is inside the spaceship introduced in The 100‘s Season 4 finale, know that Ivana Milicevic has been cast in the recurring role of Charmaine Diyoza, one of the mysterious criminals aboard said craft.

Described as a “ruthless military strategist who will go head-to-head” with Clarke & Co., Charmaine’s actions will leave an “indelible legacy,” EW.com reports.

Milicevic’s long list of TV credits include Gotham, Banshee and Eastwick. The 100 Season 5 will premiere at midseason on The CW.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Netflix on Tuesday, Sept. 19 will premiere Jerry Before Seinfeld, a stand-up comedy special filmed at New York’s infamous The Comic Strip, featuring jokes that helped launch the funnyman’s career as well as unreleased material.

* Lisa Rinna (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills) will guest-star in the third episode of The Middle‘s final season as Tammy Brooks, the filthy rich mother of Axl’s girlfriend/Sue’s roommate Lexie, EW.com reports.

* HBO’s Ballers has promoted Brittany S. Hall (Amber) to series regular for Season 4, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Morgan Freeman will be honored with the Life Achievement Award at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Jan. 21.

* MTV has renewed the Ludacris-hosted Fear Factor revival for an expanded 20-episode Season 2, to premiere in 2018.

* Bravo has released a trailer for the Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 8. Press PLAY on the video below, then let us know if you’re excited for the return of OG Housewife Danielle Staub.