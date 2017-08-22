Stranger Things Season 3 Already in the Works — And Season 4, Too?

Sounds like even stranger things will be heading to the small town of Hawkins soon enough.

Netflix’s 1980s sci-fi/horror series Stranger Things will return for a third season, according to a new interview with show creators the Duffer brothers in Vulture. (The streaming service hasn’t officially confirmed the renewal yet.) And their plans extend beyond Season 3, too: “We’re thinking it will be a four-season thing and then out,” Ross Duffer says. That makes sense, considering the show’s adolescent cast; by that time, Mike and his Dungeons & Dragons-playing buddies could be old enough to rent a car.

As for Season 2 — debuting Friday, Oct. 27 — the Duffers promise even bigger sci-fi frights. “I just want it to feel like a movie sequel,” Ross tells Vulture. “If you have a successful movie, No. 2 is always a little bit bigger.” But by the time Season 4 rolls around, Matt Duffer admits, “I don’t know if we can justify something bad happening to [the kids] once a year.” Ross agrees: “They’re going to have to get the f–k out of this town!”

