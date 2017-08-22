Exclusive

Kevin Can Wait EP: We Killed Off Donna Out of 'Respect' for Erinn Hayes

Kevin Can Wait‘s controversial decision to kill off its leading lady was more than just creatively driven. It was also made out of respect for Donna’s portrayer Erinn Hayes, according to exec producer Rob Long.

“The goal was to give Kevin’s character a real drive and a real predicament [involving] how a family comes back together [after tragedy],” Long says. “Also, out of respect for the character of Donna — and certainly the way that Erinn Hayes portrayed her — it seemed like the only right and fair way to treat her character.”

Asked whether they ever considered reshaping the series in Season 2 to focus solely on Kevin’s professional life (and thus letting Donna live, albeit off camera), Long says that simply was not in the cards. The “nucleus of the idea,” he shares, was “Kevin being a single father… [We] were really attracted” to watching Kevin “learn how to do all of the stuff” that comes with being a single parent to three kids — four if you count Kendra’s fiancé Chale.

TVLine broke the news of Hayes’ departure back in June. The announcement of her exit came just one day after the network revealed that James’ former King of Queens co-star, Leah Remini, would rejoin the show as a series regular.

Confirmation of Donna’s death, meanwhile, came earlier this month at CBS’ portion of the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour, when Thom Sherman, Senior Exec VP of Programming, revealed that the character “will have passed away” when the series returns. CBS’ entertainment president Kelly Kahl later added that the character’s demise “will be addressed tastefully” and “with dignity and respect.”

Kevin Can Wait Season 2 premieres Monday, Sept. 25 at 9/8c.

26 Comments
  1. Tomm Huntre says:
    August 22, 2017 at 11:58 AM

    Hahahaha!! Seriously, CBS execs should just STOP talking about the situation. Just stop. Let the show speak for itself from this point on when it returns to air.

    • Kim R says:
      August 22, 2017 at 12:09 PM

      I agree. When I read the headline I laughed out loud. To respect her after they fired her. haha They should really do as you said…just stop talking about it and let us see how the show does. It is what it is.

  2. Natalie says:
    August 22, 2017 at 12:00 PM

    No comment

  3. Brock Hard says:
    August 22, 2017 at 12:01 PM

    If they wanted another King of Queens, they probably shouldn’t have ended it.

  4. amy wigand (@wigand_amy) says:
    August 22, 2017 at 12:01 PM

    What a load of bull. They have done nothing but disrespect the poor woman. Of course, Cbs has a long history of disgusting and horrible behavior towards women, so I shouldn’t be surprised.

  5. Douglas from Brazil says:
    August 22, 2017 at 12:05 PM

    They’re ripping off Two And Half Men. Killing Charlie, added a new man and move on the story. CBS is garbage.

    Reply
    • Haz says:
      August 22, 2017 at 12:09 PM

      Oh that was just awful! I don’t mind Ashton Kutcher but that was just atrocious and can’t believe it lasted as many seasons.

    • Anne says:
      August 22, 2017 at 12:15 PM

      Except they replaced Charlie because his off screen behaviour was getting completely out of control (not in the least was his domestic abuse charges). Erin Hayes has no such issues.

  6. Patrick Burgoon says:
    August 22, 2017 at 12:07 PM

    its so funny how everyone is complaining that erin hayes is leaving but when they show aired everyone complained she is the reason the show is unfunny but when leah remni showed up everyone said those two episodes were the funniest and they should cast leah remni I don’t get people sometimes

    • Naomi says:
      August 22, 2017 at 12:17 PM

      I don’t watch the show, but from an outside point of view, it seems to have been handled very poorly and with little to no thought. There are dozens of classier options than what went down.

    • Mark says:
      August 22, 2017 at 12:48 PM

      It’s mostly because they’re treating her like Charlie Sheen so that they can turn this show into a remake of King of Queens. And it’s really stupid to call that “respectful.”

  7. Anne says:
    August 22, 2017 at 12:14 PM

    Ha!! They didn’t decide to tell a mourning story, that wasn’t in the plans. This was about them needing to get rid of her. She became an inconvenience. There’s no respect in killing off a female character or firing a woman because of an inconvenience.

  8. Haz says:
    August 22, 2017 at 12:17 PM

    If they’re doing damage control it’s not working and is really just making things worse. Do executives, producers, and talent ever listen to the viewing audience? The comments on a majority of entertainment new sites have been very negative in regards to this news and how it was handled.

  9. Linda says:
    August 22, 2017 at 12:21 PM

    I can smell that BS from here.

  10. Phun says:
    August 22, 2017 at 12:27 PM

    Come on, This is such BS! “Kevin Can Wait‘s controversial decision to kill off its leading lady was more than just creatively driven. It was also made out of respect for leading lady (and Donna’s portrayer) Erinn Hayes, according to exec producer Rob Long.” WOW! OUT OF RESPECT????? SMH!

  11. laurelnev says:
    August 22, 2017 at 12:27 PM

    I’m surprised Chale survived the reworking. They basically forgot about him after the 1st few eps. Gues if he were lucky, his character would be killed off along with Donna…

  12. Sara says:
    August 22, 2017 at 12:39 PM

    I fail to see how this shows respect to Erinn Hayes.

  13. Morgan says:
    August 22, 2017 at 12:42 PM

    So, they kill off the wife, and Kevin will be a bumbling father, struggling to deal with his job and being a single dad. Wow! Good stuff. Never in the history of television has this been done before.

  14. Iris says:
    August 22, 2017 at 12:45 PM

    The first focus group feedback for the new season must be horrible, LOL.

  15. Lauren says:
    August 22, 2017 at 12:49 PM

    This whole thing is ridiculous. I don’t even watch the show, but can’t believe they fired Erinn Hayes after one season to basically make King of Queens 2. Also, isn’t this a lighthearted family comedy? And they’re killing the mother? How depressing.

  16. Michael Littlefield says:
    August 22, 2017 at 12:54 PM

    If CBS had any respect for her, they wouldn’t have let her go to begin with. They wouldn’t be falling back on a show that was cancelled. Look, I like Leah Remini, but this is disrespectful and sad. Their “excuse” just makes it worse. :(

  17. Tracy288 says:
    August 22, 2017 at 1:16 PM

    What a load of crap. They’ve made a bad decision and are now making it worse by trying to explains why.

  18. Richard Pruitt says:
    August 22, 2017 at 1:26 PM

    I for one will not be watching for season 2. I really enjoyed season 1 and have watched it several times over again. I was even going to purchase the DVD set but definitely not now as they have ruined what I liked most of the show and that was the complete family dynamic between all the the characters. The one that should have been let go is Chale!

  19. Brent Smith (@Binkington) says:
    August 22, 2017 at 1:42 PM

    From the unmitigated bulls@#$t department. This PR disaster is going down faster than the Titanic and Executive Producers should be seen, but never heard. If they wanted the King of Queens instead of this mediocre comedy, then they should have called Jerry Stiller and said “Good news! We’re getting the band back together!” and called it a day. In my humble opinion Ms. Hayes was the standout here, and me thinks they killed off the wrong parent. I hope CBS is properly ashamed of itself for selling this as some kind of creative upgrade, because I sincerely doubt that there will be a Kevin Can Wait season three after this mess.

  20. kitsunesaru says:
    August 22, 2017 at 1:55 PM

    “The goal was to give Kevin’s character a real drive and a real predicament [involving] how a family comes back together [after tragedy],”
    Because this works so well for comedies…
    Reminds me of 8 Simple Rules after John Ritter died. While they actually had to go in the direction they did, they never really recovered from such a tragedy. At least they really did show John respect.

  21. Yoko says:
    August 22, 2017 at 2:05 PM

    Stupid show. Stupid excuse. Why keep going on about it.

