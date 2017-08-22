Grey's Anatomy to Adopt Lighter Tone: 'It's Been Dreary for a Long Time'

The clouds are about to part on Grey’s Anatomy. After enduring several seasons of Sturm und Drang, the docs of Grey Sloan Memorial are about to catch a much-needed break.
“It’s funnier, it’s sexier, it’s lighter,” co-star Giacomo Gianniotti tells TVLine of Season 14, which kicks off with a two-hour episode on Sept. 28. “We’re going to have fun this season.”
As Gianniotti notes, the ABC drama has “been dreary for a long time,” adding, “There’s just been a lot of separation and loss, so we want to show the characters having some fun. Also, a lot of the men are single now, so we’re going to explore what that dynamic is like.”
That’s not to say the Grim Reaper will be twiddling his thumbs during all 24 episodes. Grey’s Anatomy remains, after all, a hospital drama. “You’re still going to need the tissue box every Thursday,” Gianniotti promises, “because our guest stars are going to be coming in with new [medical] problems and crazy hospital scenarios.”
LOL, isn’t that what they’ve been saying for years? Then the lighter tone never happens and it’s just endless angst.
They say this every season lol. Just give me Japril back. Them rebuilding their relationship and raising Harriet is all I want.
Hahaha, yeah, they’ve said that for years. As a matter of fact, They have never followed through on anything they have ever said at the beginning of the year. EVER.
I hope this is true. As much as I love this show, it has gotten very heavy the past few seasons, even before the end of MerDer. I want to laugh at this show again. It was the light-hearted nature of the majority of the episodes that gave the dramatic ones so much impact. Let’s do that again.
How is it gonna be lighter when Jo’s abusive husband is gonna show up and Megan is being brought back to the hospital having all the trauma ? I find it a weird time for the show to adapt a lighter tone. Doesn’t really fit with what’s going on.
I was thinking the same thing.
Okay I like the idea of the guys hanging out together. Alex only has female friends and I find all dynamics except for Alex/Arizona horrible. Especially Meredith/Alex friendship has given me an overkill and I really don’t like it at all. It just seems like a cheap Meredith/Cristina copy at this point. But I really wish they’d just reunite the couples and let them be facing their issues together. I know a lot of people miss Derek but Meredith should be allowed to have a real storyline with Nathan and for their feelings to be explored. Jackson and April need to stop arguing and raise their child. Alex and Jo both love each other but aren’t even allowed scenes where they talk and work through their issues anymore. They belong together, they can relate to each other unlike anyone else, Alex even can with the domestic abuse thing because his father abused his mother for years too. And Owen/Amelia, I’m not sold on them yet but maybe I could be if they stopped arguing too? And just put Maggie and Deluca back together instead of putting them in the middle of Japril and Jolex, it’s so annoying.
I just want Alex and Jo to have their storyline be told. The show ignored them for three years now just to give us endless Alex friendship scenes with everyone who is close to Meredith. I never saw Cristina being degraded to being the main character’s BFF and her personal life suffering because of that? She always had plenty of stuff outside of being Meredith’s person. In the last 3 seasons Meredith fought with her husband, had him die on her, recovered, had to deal with Penny reminding her of Derek, slept with Thorpe and began developing feelings for Nathan, a new beginning. What did Alex do? He couldn’t even sit down and talk to Jo about how they feel for each other after everything because all he gets to do is play Meredith’s supportive BFF. Other characters actually get some progress in their lives, he and Jo just get forgotten about. I find that horrible, they were my favorite couple and I miss them. And I know a lot of people love hating on them but if they had been given a fair chance of storylines instead of constantly being ignored, more people would see why they are so perfect for each other.
Oh god, does this mean we’re for more cutesie cutesie stuff? Because none of that cast can pull cute off, least of all Meredith. It just grates. Keep the drama, trim the fat and keep it focused on Mere, Alex and Bailey. And pay Sandra Oh whatever she wants to come back. Pleasseeee :P