Emmys 2017 Poll: Who Should Win for Lead Actor in a Limited Series/Movie?

A pair of prickly geniuses, a pair of prison inmates, a pair of lookalike brothers… the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie nominees at this year’s Emmys come in twos, apparently.

The six-nominee field boasts a pair of Oscar winners: Robert De Niro, who played notorious fraudster Bernie Madoff in HBO’s The Wizard of Lies, and Geoffrey Rush, who inhabited iconic physicist Albert Einstein in National Geographic’s Genius. And HBO’s crime drama The Night Of scored a pair of nominations, with Riz Ahmed as accused killer Naz and John Turturro as Naz’s dogged defense attorney John Stone.

There’s a previous winner in the mix as well, with Sherlock‘s Benedict Cumberbatch back with his fourth nod as the brilliant sleuth, having won the big prize back in 2014. Rounding out the category is Ewan McGregor, who played (you guessed it) a pair of Minnesota brothers — slick business mogul Emmit and balding parole officer Ray — in Season 3 of FX’s Fargo.

Despite all the pairs, though, there can only be one winner: Who should take home the Emmy on Sunday, Sept. 17? Vote for your favorite in the poll below, then hit the comments to defend your pick.

