Emmys 2017 Poll: Who Should Win for Lead Actor in a Limited Series/Movie?

A pair of prickly geniuses, a pair of prison inmates, a pair of lookalike brothers… the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie nominees at this year’s Emmys come in twos, apparently.
The six-nominee field boasts a pair of Oscar winners: Robert De Niro, who played notorious fraudster Bernie Madoff in HBO’s The Wizard of Lies, and Geoffrey Rush, who inhabited iconic physicist Albert Einstein in National Geographic’s Genius. And HBO’s crime drama The Night Of scored a pair of nominations, with Riz Ahmed as accused killer Naz and John Turturro as Naz’s dogged defense attorney John Stone.
There’s a previous winner in the mix as well, with Sherlock‘s Benedict Cumberbatch back with his fourth nod as the brilliant sleuth, having won the big prize back in 2014. Rounding out the category is Ewan McGregor, who played (you guessed it) a pair of Minnesota brothers — slick business mogul Emmit and balding parole officer Ray — in Season 3 of FX’s Fargo.
Despite all the pairs, though, there can only be one winner: Who should take home the Emmy on Sunday, Sept. 17? Vote for your favorite in the poll below, then hit the comments to defend your pick.
Every day for the next three weeks, we'll be posting another "Who should win?" poll
Benedict Cumberbatch is spectacularly brilliant as the modern Sherlock Holmes. You can tell that he is a born actor.
Best acting of the series from Benedict Cumberbatch, I think he deserves another win this year.
I haven’t seen all of the performances but Cumberbatch was spectacular in this ep, so he has my vote.
Benniebatch has been great in everything since and including Fortysomething.
John Turturro’s performance on The Night Of was quite breathtaking so I do hope he isn’t overlooked.
Can we all just give it to Riz Ahmed because he hasn’t won before and Benedict Cumberbatch will not bother to show up for the ceremony?
If anyone involved with ‘The night of’ should win this, then it’s certainly not Ahmed. His performance was mediocre compared to Turturro.
Agreed. Turturro was better.
Sherlock just shouldn’t be in this category; ticks me off
No need to get upset.
Controversial opinion alert. I loved almost all of these performances, but none of these guys was even close to as good as John Turturro was.
Benedict Cumberbatch should win.
DeNiro is gonna win, isn’t he? Ugh.
John Turturro should win. His performance is the Night Of was breathtaking, heartbreaking and very effective. If he doesn’t get it, I hope for Riz Ahmed or Ewan McGregor.
Benedict Cumberbatch should not win this award, he is a briliant actor but his performance was not as powerful as John’s was and quite frankly it was expected. We all know how good BC is, that we’re not surprised by anything he does.
In comparison I think John’s contribution to the Night Of was so incredibly impactful. People still talk about how great the Night Of was and how brilliant both actors were so my hope is that John Turturro gets it. JT has always been a great actor but I dont know if he has had a performance like this before, where people unanimously agree that he was fantastic so I hope the Emmy’s recognize his work.
But the Emmy’s are probablt going to give it to Robert Deniro solely on the basis of star power i think and ignore Riz and John which I think is dissapointing.