Emmys
Emmys 2017 Lead Actor Limited Series Movie Nominees
Courtesy of FX, PBS/Masterpiece, HBO (3), National Geographic

Emmys 2017 Poll: Who Should Win for Lead Actor in a Limited Series/Movie?

By /

A pair of prickly geniuses, a pair of prison inmates, a pair of lookalike brothers… the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie nominees at this year’s Emmys come in twos, apparently.

The six-nominee field boasts a pair of Oscar winners: Robert De Niro, who played notorious fraudster Bernie Madoff in HBO’s The Wizard of Lies, and Geoffrey Rush, who inhabited iconic physicist Albert Einstein in National Geographic’s Genius. And HBO’s crime drama The Night Of scored a pair of nominations, with Riz Ahmed as accused killer Naz and John Turturro as Naz’s dogged defense attorney John Stone.

RELATEDEmmys Poll 2017: What Should Win for Outstanding Limited Series?

There’s a previous winner in the mix as well, with Sherlock‘s Benedict Cumberbatch back with his fourth nod as the brilliant sleuth, having won the big prize back in 2014. Rounding out the category is Ewan McGregor, who played (you guessed it) a pair of Minnesota brothers — slick business mogul Emmit and balding parole officer Ray — in Season 3 of FX’s Fargo.

Despite all the pairs, though, there can only be one winner: Who should take home the Emmy on Sunday, Sept. 17? Vote for your favorite in the poll below, then hit the comments to defend your pick.

Every day for the next three weeks, we’ll be posting another “Who should win?” poll, so visit TVLine.com each day to weigh in on who deserves TV’s most prestigious honor. (For a complete list of this year’s nominees, click here.)

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

15 Comments
  1. Emmanuelle says:
    August 22, 2017 at 6:38 AM

    Benedict Cumberbatch is spectacularly brilliant as the modern Sherlock Holmes. You can tell that he is a born actor.

    Reply
  2. Jay (@jaymez33) says:
    August 22, 2017 at 6:40 AM

    Best acting of the series from Benedict Cumberbatch, I think he deserves another win this year.

    Reply
  3. ndixit says:
    August 22, 2017 at 7:10 AM

    I haven’t seen all of the performances but Cumberbatch was spectacular in this ep, so he has my vote.

    Reply
  4. Syl says:
    August 22, 2017 at 7:41 AM

    Benniebatch has been great in everything since and including Fortysomething.

    Reply
  5. Sammy Moynihan says:
    August 22, 2017 at 8:07 AM

    John Turturro’s performance on The Night Of was quite breathtaking so I do hope he isn’t overlooked.

    Reply
  6. webly3 says:
    August 22, 2017 at 8:09 AM

    Can we all just give it to Riz Ahmed because he hasn’t won before and Benedict Cumberbatch will not bother to show up for the ceremony?

    Reply
  7. Anne says:
    August 22, 2017 at 8:20 AM

    Sherlock just shouldn’t be in this category; ticks me off

    Reply
  8. Nick says:
    August 22, 2017 at 8:25 AM

    Controversial opinion alert. I loved almost all of these performances, but none of these guys was even close to as good as John Turturro was.

    Reply
  9. Michael says:
    August 22, 2017 at 8:25 AM

    Benedict Cumberbatch should win.

    Reply
  10. HowdyFrank says:
    August 22, 2017 at 8:30 AM

    DeNiro is gonna win, isn’t he? Ugh.

    Reply
  11. Natalie says:
    August 22, 2017 at 9:10 AM

    John Turturro should win. His performance is the Night Of was breathtaking, heartbreaking and very effective. If he doesn’t get it, I hope for Riz Ahmed or Ewan McGregor.

    Benedict Cumberbatch should not win this award, he is a briliant actor but his performance was not as powerful as John’s was and quite frankly it was expected. We all know how good BC is, that we’re not surprised by anything he does.

    In comparison I think John’s contribution to the Night Of was so incredibly impactful. People still talk about how great the Night Of was and how brilliant both actors were so my hope is that John Turturro gets it. JT has always been a great actor but I dont know if he has had a performance like this before, where people unanimously agree that he was fantastic so I hope the Emmy’s recognize his work.

    But the Emmy’s are probablt going to give it to Robert Deniro solely on the basis of star power i think and ignore Riz and John which I think is dissapointing.

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 