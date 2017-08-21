Xena Reboot Not Going Forward at NBC

Xena’s battle cry has fallen silent for now: NBC is not moving forward with its planned reboot of Xena: Warrior Princess.

NBC entertainment president Jennifer Salke confirmed the reboot’s demise to The Hollywood Reporter: “Nothing is happening on that right now. We looked at some material; we decided at that point that it didn’t warrant the reboot… I’d never say never on that one because it’s such a beloved title, but the current incarnation of it is dead.”

The Xena reboot had Javier Grillo-Marxuach (Lost, The 100) on board to write the pilot and serve as producer, with plans to explore the romance between Xena and her Amazonian sidekick Gabrielle that the original series only hinted at. But Grillo-Marxuach exited the project back in April, leaving the new Xena without a writer. Salke says the project will remain in limbo until a new writer emerges: “I need someone to come in with a point of view about what they want to do.”

The original Xena: Warrior Princess aired in syndication from 1995 to 2001, with star Lucy Lawless rocketing to international fame as the legendary kick-ass warrior. (Renee O’Connor co-starred as Gabrielle.) A spinoff of Kevin Sorbo’s Hercules: The Legendary Journeys, the two fantasy series combined to top the syndication ratings and amass a fervent cult following.