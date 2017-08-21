Xena Reboot Not Going Forward at NBC

Xena Warrior Princess Reboot Dead NBC
Xena’s battle cry has fallen silent for now: NBC is not moving forward with its planned reboot of Xena: Warrior Princess.

NBC entertainment president Jennifer Salke confirmed the reboot’s demise to The Hollywood Reporter: “Nothing is happening on that right now. We looked at some material; we decided at that point that it didn’t warrant the reboot… I’d never say never on that one because it’s such a beloved title, but the current incarnation of it is dead.”

The Xena reboot had Javier Grillo-Marxuach (Lost, The 100) on board to write the pilot and serve as producer, with plans to explore the romance between Xena and her Amazonian sidekick Gabrielle that the original series only hinted at. But Grillo-Marxuach exited the project back in April, leaving the new Xena without a writer. Salke says the project will remain in limbo until a new writer emerges: “I need someone to come in with a point of view about what they want to do.”

The original Xena: Warrior Princess aired in syndication from 1995 to 2001, with star Lucy Lawless rocketing to international fame as the legendary kick-ass warrior. (Renee O’Connor co-starred as Gabrielle.) A spinoff of Kevin Sorbo’s Hercules: The Legendary Journeys, the two fantasy series combined to top the syndication ratings and amass a fervent cult following.

13 Comments
  1. The Wiz says:
    August 21, 2017 at 3:20 PM

    Not a surprise. This has become a pattern with NBC already. Look at Cruel Intentions. What’s next Single White Female?

    Reply
  2. Brian says:
    August 21, 2017 at 3:29 PM

    I don’t know if they had changed plans, but when this was first announced 2 years ago, it was going to be set in the present which would have been incredibly stupid.

    Reply
  3. Anne says:
    August 21, 2017 at 3:34 PM

    Well that’s a shame. I was looking forward to this. In the right hands it could have been awesome

    Reply
  4. Rex the Wonder Dog says:
    August 21, 2017 at 3:57 PM

    Rebooting Xena was a terrible idea anyway.

    Reply
  5. Dr. Opossum says:
    August 21, 2017 at 3:57 PM

    A bit unfortunate but a Xena reboot didn’t seem like a major network show. Perhaps a smaller channel or streaming service could make this work.

    Reply
  6. Ray says:
    August 21, 2017 at 4:09 PM

    Good

    Reply
  7. The Rookie says:
    August 21, 2017 at 4:14 PM

    Good. Xena, Scully, Buffy, those iconic roles should never be played by anyone else.

    Reply
  8. Victoria Novak (@wiktoriano) says:
    August 21, 2017 at 4:34 PM

    good. Xena was one of my favorite shows but i love the original version and reboot would only ruined it. they should rather come up with something need and not remake everything

    Reply
  9. kmw says:
    August 21, 2017 at 4:46 PM

    Thank goodness It is nice to see with the reboot madness that not every one can work. Sorry for the fans who wanted it but in the end it is for the better

    Reply
  10. Vala says:
    August 21, 2017 at 5:02 PM

    Good

    Reply
