Ramon Rodriguez The Affair Season 4
Ramon Rodriguez Joins The Affair in Season 4 as [Spoiler]'s Love Interest

Iron Fist baddie Ramon Rodriguez is punching in at The Affairand it looks like he’s taking aim at Alison’s (Ruth Wilson) heart.

TVLine has learned exclusively that Rodriguez is joining the Showtime drama’s upcoming fourth season for a major arc as Ben, a Marine veteran now employed by the VHA. Ben’s work on PTSD will intersect with Alison’s new career path as a grief counselor (and, presumably, lead to some heavy petting and then fornication — the show is called The Affair for a reason!).

In addition to portraying Iron Fist‘s evil Bakuto, a role he reprised in Netflix’s just released mashup The Defenders, Rodriguez’s TV credits include The Wire and Gang Related. He also co-starred as Bosley in ABC’s 2011 reboot of Charlie’s Angels.

The Affair Season 4 is slated to bow in early 2018.

