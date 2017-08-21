Ramon Rodriguez Joins The Affair in Season 4 as [Spoiler]'s Love Interest

Iron Fist baddie Ramon Rodriguez is punching in at The Affair — and it looks like he’s taking aim at Alison’s (Ruth Wilson) heart.

TVLine has learned exclusively that Rodriguez is joining the Showtime drama’s upcoming fourth season for a major arc as Ben, a Marine veteran now employed by the VHA. Ben’s work on PTSD will intersect with Alison’s new career path as a grief counselor (and, presumably, lead to some heavy petting and then fornication — the show is called The Affair for a reason!).

In addition to portraying Iron Fist‘s evil Bakuto, a role he reprised in Netflix’s just released mashup The Defenders, Rodriguez’s TV credits include The Wire and Gang Related. He also co-starred as Bosley in ABC’s 2011 reboot of Charlie’s Angels.

The Affair Season 4 is slated to bow in early 2018.