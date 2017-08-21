TVLine Items: Rachelle Lefevre Joins Mary Kills People, Harry Styles and More

Mary Kills People has added Under the Dome alum Rachelle Lefevre as a series regular for Season 2, our sister site Deadline reports.

Lefevre will play Olivia Bloom, a mysterious woman with ties to Mary’s past who approaches her with a lethal request. Ian Lake (Bitten) has also been added as a series regular, as Olivia’s husband Travis.

Lefevre can be seen next in the Season 4 finale of NBC’s The Night Shift as Major Natasha Anthony, a role that has the potential to recur if the series is renewed for Season 5.

Mary Kills People Season 2 is slated to premiere in early 2018 on Lifetime.

* VH1 has renewed RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars for Season 3 (Seasons 1 and 2 aired on Logo) and has greenlit another season of the behind-the-scenes after-show RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked, our sister site Variety reports.

* BBC One will air the special Harry Styles at the BBC this November, featuring live performances and a discussion with the former One Direction star about his rise to fame and foray into acting, our sister site Variety reports.

* Jersey Shore alum Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jenni “JWoww” Farley will join Mob Wives‘ Drita D’avanzo for another summer at the Shore in the upcoming VH1 spin-off Celebrity Shore (working title), People.com reports.

