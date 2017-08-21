Netflix Ratings Solar Eclipse 2017
Shutterstock

Netflix Ratings Dropped 10 Percent During Total Solar Eclipse

By /

Things were not looking up for Netflix during Monday’s total solar eclipse — because you were.

Several hours after the astronomical phenomenon finished its crawl across the United States, the notoriously secretive streaming service posted a surprisingly honest tweet about how the eclipse affected its ratings:

TVLine has reached out to the moon for a response.

Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos has on multiple occasions addressed the streaming service’s decision not to release ratings for its shows, including this explanation from 2016: “Once we give a number for a show, then every show will be benchmarked off of that show, even though they were built sometimes for very specific audiences.”

Were you surprised by Netflix’s ratings tweet? And were you part of the problem? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.

2 Comments
  1. Daya says:
    August 21, 2017 at 7:55 PM

    I was pleased to hear all the cheering on the television coverage. I have my favorite shows just like anybody, but it warmed my heart a little to know that natural phenomena are still a Big Thing in 2017.

    Reply
  2. godfather says:
    August 21, 2017 at 8:37 PM

    go on strong Netflix you have until 2024 to keep putting those good shows and movies don’t let the moon and sun stop you see ya 2024 Netflix Remember after the eclipse is over we have you Netflix

    Reply
