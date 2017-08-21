Netflix Ratings Dropped 10 Percent During Total Solar Eclipse

Things were not looking up for Netflix during Monday’s total solar eclipse — because you were.

Several hours after the astronomical phenomenon finished its crawl across the United States, the notoriously secretive streaming service posted a surprisingly honest tweet about how the eclipse affected its ratings:

but really, there was a 10% drop in plays during the eclipse today. Well played, Moon — Netflix US (@netflix) August 22, 2017

TVLine has reached out to the moon for a response.

Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos has on multiple occasions addressed the streaming service’s decision not to release ratings for its shows, including this explanation from 2016: “Once we give a number for a show, then every show will be benchmarked off of that show, even though they were built sometimes for very specific audiences.”

Were you surprised by Netflix’s ratings tweet? And were you part of the problem? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.