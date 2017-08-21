Laura Vandervoort Cast as 'Firebrand' Attorney on Ice Diamond Biz Drama

Bitten alum Laura Vandervoort will sink her teeth into the role of a high-end attorney, on Season 2 of AT&T Audience Network’s Ice.

TVLine has learned that among the edgy drama’s Season 2 cast changes, Vandervoort will recur as Tessa Pryor, a legal eagle who arrives at court to represent veteran diamond dealer Freddy Green (played by Jeremy Sisto). Tessa is described as confident, self-assured, and sharp as a tack, “a real firebrand.”

Also new to the cast is Jocelyn Hudon (The Strain), who is taking over the role of Willow Green, while guest stars include Ashley Thomas (24: Legacy), Amy Madigan (Grey’s Anatomy) and D.B. Sweeney (Jericho).

This season, with Green & Green gone and both their finances u their reputations in tatters, Jake (played by Cam Gigandet) and Freddy must find a way to rebuild – and to redeem themselves. The discovery of a magnificent rough diamond brings the promise of both, and could put the Green brothers back on top. But when Jake forces Freddy to tap into his inner demons in order to cut the stone, a chasm begins to form between the brothers.

The first five episodes of Ice’s new season are currently filming in and around Vancouver, Canada, then will move to South Africa for another five episodes in late September.

In addition to her starring run as Bitten bloodsucker Elena Michaels, Vandervoort’s TV credits include Supergirl, V and Smallville.