Game of Thrones: Is This Season Sacrificing Logic for All-Out Action?

No show on TV does spectacle quite like Game of Thrones. And Season 7 has certainly delivered on that front, from the fiery carnage unleashed by Daenerys’ dragons in “The Spoils of War” to this week’s icy white walker melee. Fans who tune into GoT solely to see bad-ass battle scenes are surely happy with Season 7… but for those of us who also enjoy things like character development and logical consistency, this season has been a surprisingly frustrating one.
All of the nagging problems that have plagued GoT this season — implausibly rapid travels across Westeros, shockingly bad battle plans, convenient escapes — reared their ugly heads this week. Dany arrived to save Jon Snow and company just in the nick of time? Jon’s band of brothers somehow fought off thousands of wights without suffering a single significant casualty? Jon thinks bringing a wight to King’s Landing will make Cersei see the light and join the good guys? It all made precious little sense… but who cares when there are cool dragon vs. zombie battles to watch, right? (And don’t forget the undead polar bear!)
The most frequently heard line of dialogue this week? A tie between “[men shouting]” and “[grunting].” And looking back on this season, the majority of scenes could either be classified as “preparing for battle” or “battle.” Yes, we are in the final stretch here: With only seven episodes left until HBO’s epic fantasy wraps up for good, it’s like we’re watching the climactic moments of a big-budget action movie, stretched across a full season. But as a result, everything in Season 7 has felt compressed and rushed — and in the process, we’re losing the quiet, intimate moments that made this show great.
Game of Thrones has always been a cut above the usual sword-and-sorcery tales precisely because it wasn’t all sword fights and magic and dragons: It had actual well-written characters, and recognizable emotions and conflicts, and no one was safe, no matter how integral they were to the story. (RIP, Ned Stark.) Now creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss seem to have chucked all of that aside in order to deliver a high-octane, crowd-pleasing final act. (We were promised dragons vs. white walkers, and dammit, we’re gonna get them!)
With Season 7’s breakneck pacing, Benioff and Weiss have been forced to insert absurdly convenient plot points just to keep things moving. (Oh, there just happens to be a mountain of white walker-killing dragonglass sitting underneath Dany’s castle? What are the odds?) And with all the battle scenes, the show’s personal relationships — long a GoT strength — don’t have any room to breathe. A prime example: Daenerys and Jon Snow, who just met three episodes ago, but who are now apparently ready to pledge undying loyalty to one another. (And engage in a little unknowing incest, too.) It feels like the story needs them to be together, and is cramming them together at lightning speed, hoping we won’t notice.
I hate to say this, but Season 7 of Game of Thrones has too often reminded me of The Walking Dead, where plot and logic have always taken a backseat to pure zombie-killing action. I don’t expect more than blood and guts from TWD, but I do expect more from Game of Thrones, which in years past has been one of TV’s finest dramas, with or without dragons. In Season 7, it’s just another action show… and that’s a Hodor-sized disappointment.
Do you agree that Game of Thrones has been too action-heavy this season? Or is it better than ever? Cast your vote in the comments.
Completely agree with all your points. We’ve literally waited to see some of these scenes for years – and they are blowing them writing-wise and character development-wise in favor of over the top fantasy and spectacle. A little more heart and a few more Tyrion one-liners and a little less ice zombies, please!
I’ve been wondering if something like this would happen for a while now. I don’t watch the show but, read the books. And over the course of five books only about two and half books worth of story was told. The rest just seemed like filler. And with the show following the books so closely I wondered if both were going to have to go breakneck in order to start answering everything that just kept getting kicked down the road. Instead of starting to answer questions that were raised long ago more characters kept getting introduced. So, now they, Martin and the show writers, are addressing things that should have started getting addressed two books/seasons ago. This breakneck pace is probably only going to get worse so, strap in.
GOT is a wonderful series not by its battles and dragons, but by the relations of the people behind the situations,for me one of the best seasons were 3 and 4, where they developed the characters and stories with meaning, This season has been wonderfully illogical. Surprisingly Cersei is the only one that has been faithful to his development, the other characters seem to have lost their sense when winter arrived
I truly don’t mind the fast pace. Sansa indicated Jon had been gone for weeks, so the Dany/Jon attraction has had time to build even though we haven’t witnessed it. Given that we only get 7 episodes this season, I’m totally OK with suspending belief regarding timeline inconsistencies.
I agree with SOME of your points, but it’s just the way this season is. Characters aren’t just getting places, there’s a passage of time there and Game of Thrones shows you that there’s been a passage of time, but perhaps to subtly. Also, this “mountain of dragon glass isn’t just this random thing. It’s been mentioned in the books and in the show before that there’s dragon glass on dragonstone so this didn’t just come out of no where.
I was happy to accept that time was passing off screen and so that explained the logic even if it was frustrating to miss some of the character development but the whole :run Gendry run” followed by the fastest Raven in the world and Dany arriving with the Dragons all whilst Jon stood in the middle of a frozen lake was ridiculous.
I can accept the passing of time also but it’s particularly frustrating when the characters don’t change as a result of their journeys as they had in previous years. I can’t accept that Davos and Tyrion spent heaps of time one a boat together and nobody brought up the fact that Tyrion killed Davos’ son until an offhand joke on the beach.
This could be a perfect season if they just slowed down and had 10 episodes. The pacing and build-up was always so impressive on this show. Everything is there for it to be perfect if they just filled in the gaps. Even the Sansa-Arya dynamic would be a lot more compelling had they taken their time.
I read a while ago that this was done for creative reasons because D&D thought they had ran out of time. HBO were willing to pay for more. Is this correct? Because I would forgive the sloppiness if it was because they couldn’t afford otherwise. I still think it’s a great season but it has so much more potential.
I haven’t minded the pacing until this last episode, where I began to see a few holes in the storytelling (like, why couldn’t Dany circle back for Jon or command her other dragon to grab him?) And I agree with you that we are missing the small moments like Davos and Tyrion. And why the hell hasn’t Gendry asked Jon about Arya this whole time?!? Or why hasn’t the Hound, considering he spent so much time with Arya and Sansa in past seasons? He wouldn’t be the slightest bit curious what happened to them over the years? For me, the Arya-Sansa dynamic seems childish and petty for two young women who have been through so much. However, I really like the Jon Snow and Dany scenes. They’re obviously attracted to one another and have grown more so in each episode. I’m sure slower build-up would’ve been nice, but at least the actors have chemistry, so it’s working for me. But, yes, 10 full episodes and a few more quiet moments to break up the battles and give color to everyone’s pasts would have made this season absolutely incredible.
As far as Gendry and the Hound are concerned, Jon was a man of the Night’s Watch who had given up his ties to family. Why would they assume he was aware of what Arya’s current status was? As for the sisters – don’t forget, they did NOT get along from Episode 1 Season 1. They were never close and they did always snipe at each other. To have them come back together now, broken and rebuilt in some piece-meal way, and suddenly be all BFF sisterly…THAT would have been against character. I have to be honest, it seems to me that in some of our haste to find what’s wrong and what we should see (or rather, what we want to see), we’re forgetting the previous character development. Sansa’s path to this point has taught her to trust no one but herself — why would she abandon that for a sister she never really connected with…especially one that comes back and talks about a kill-list. Arya has been completely broken down and rebuilt. You don’t have a kill list without a lot of pent up anger and twisted sense of moral justice spurring you forward. Would you really expect a trained assassin that has spent years trekking from KL to the Faceless Men and home again to immediately assume the girl she always saw as petty and frivolous, the same girl that seems (to a suspicious eye) to be in cahoots with the swarmiest man alive (aka Littlefinger) and potentially plotting to ‘over throw” your favorite bro… Seriously, I would be more upset if there wasn’t tension and mistrust between Arya and Sansa!
@Molly, I replied to your comment but somehow my reply disappeared. Hopefully I’m not replying twice. I was saying that Jon hasn’t been in the Night’s Watch for some time and it seems to be common knowledge around Westeros that he is now King in the North and has taken back Winterfell with Sansa. Winterfell has been mentioned several times in the last few episodes among several characters. Davos was going to take Gendry to Winterfell until Gendry volunteered to go to Eastwatch with Jon. Arya’s return to Winterfell was announced in a letter in front of Dany, Tyrion, Joreh, etc., so I’m assuming that most of Dragonstone and the members of the A team also know of her return. So it just seems odd from a storytelling perspective to have characters like Gendry and the Hound—who spent so much time with Arya and/or Sansa in past seasons—not even mention them now. I was expecting it to happen during their quest to find a wight, but it didn’t, so it just seemed like a missed opportunity to see the threads of those stories come together a bit more.
And then there’s all that character development being ignored and characters presented in a way that makes no sense – after her great character arc, everyone is acting like Sansa is still the kid from the beginning of the story, Arya becomes an idiot steered by Littlefinger, Daenerys is painted as mad for doing the same things all other kings in the story have done, and a dragon is delivered to the white walkers through Jon Snow acting like an angry fool instead of hauling his a** out of the danger zone right away. And nobody says a word, because Jon Snow is now coded as the one true hero, so why would anyone scrutinize his behavior too closely… characters are being sacrificed for plot development left and right, the way I see it.
I disagree w/ Sansa. *WE* the viewer know she’s evolved. Do the characters she interacts with? Jon, and now Arya, don’t even know half of what Sansa went through and how she’s developed as a result. I’m also not sure Arya is completely steered by Littlefinger. I think she’s a angry young woman who is reacting more than thinking at times — but I also think she’s more clever than she lets on. I don’t think JS was acting like an angry fool – I think he saw the low-success potential in a dragon, loaded up with passengers, getting off the ground with an army of the dead gaining ground> He stayed not to fight foolishly and from a point of emotion, but to give the others a chance to get out of dodge. That’s totally within character. The Starks (or at least the males to this point) have always put their honor ahead of what was best for them. They have always taken the steps to do what is right and what is good for others ahead of the safe route. LEaping on a dragon to haul a## out of danger zone would have been counter to Jon’s development thus far.
Well then, maybe I misread the scene, since they were clearly waiting for him, Jorah even calling for him. Would’ve been smarter to yell something like “go without me!”, if that was his intention. But then, he is a foolish Stark through and through. And I saw no indication that one more person would’ve been somehow a problem for Drogon; Dany would’ve known and reacted somehow, surely?
About Arya and Sansa – if we are to believe it’s been weeks since Jon left Winterfell, it means they’ve been together for a long time. Do they not interact at all apart from the few scenes we’ve witnessed? Are they completely uninterested in what happened to the other one in the last few years? They were never close, but that’s just silly and, to me, a huge weakness of the current writing. Plus, everyone wants to believe Arya is more clever than she shows, but there’s been zero indication of that in the Littlefinger situation; I think she’s more likely to realize the truth by accident than her own prowess, and that’s just unfair to her character.
I could be wrong, but I’m pretty sure Jon did actually yell something like “Just go. Go.” as he continued fighting. ;)
And the sisters – They had that conversation when Arya first arrived> They each alluded to the hell and back path they’d taken and both seemed to imply they didn’t want to talk about it. Let me ask you this — Bran clearly has the big picture view of this all. There’s been scenes where the siblings are chatting it up in the Godswood. Is it possible that perhaps they really do know what’s going on AND that Littlefinger (the swarmy SOB that he is) has his own version of “little birds” or at least a means to know what’s going on. Is it possible that perhaps we’re just seeing what Baelish is MEANT to see and that the payoff is coming for us all? Are we, perhaps, reacting to the very plot/character progression we think we’re missing?
What Molly says. I’ve seen a lot of people complain that Arya is being a brat and Sansa is being stupid. Arya and Sansa never got along. They’ve always been opposites, a point Arya makes very eloquently when she reminds Sansa of the days before the war. Add to that the fact that both of these women have no real idea what the other went through, only that they are both unrecognizable to each other any more. Both have been through so much, neither is willing to trust the other more than they did before, which was not at all in the old days. If I had to guess, I think they’re both smart enough now to figure out who’s behind their current beef it before anything dastardly happens.
As for the article’s insistence there aren’t enough quiet moments and there was so much more character development before, I think we’re watching different shows. I seem to recall season one Dany was sold off as a piece of property to her husband in episode 1, but by episode 3 she’s not only pregnant, she’s his “sun and moon.” If you add up all the screen time of each character in those early seasons, each person gets around 40 minutes of plot development in an entire season. It was entirely frustrating to see 6 minutes of my favorite characters each episode for five seasons. Since so many characters have died, the creators of the show aren’t lessening the time spent developing characters, they’re just filling in the gaps where dead characters would be with action sequences. We’ve seen more movement in Jon’s character in the last two seasons than we did in the first five – mainly because he’s gotten so much more screen time.
I know these hot takes on GoT are heavy traffic items for websites these days, but they shouldn’t forget the early seasons had just as many complaints about pacing as this one does. The travel issue aside – it’s silly, yes, but if they included all the walking scenes the show would be twenty seasons long and everyone would complain that it was too slow – this season isn’t really all that different development-wise than the earlier ones.
Yes; GoT has been action heavy this season. But ask yourself this question… “Hasn’t the entire series been building up to this since episode one!?!” I agree that some scenes are rushed… travel has been cut short (although I’m smart enough to understand that this is only cut short visually to the viewer & not in real GoT time). Most of the relationships have already been built up throughout the series. Why shouldn’t we believe that Dany & Jon would be attracted to each other!? We as fans of the series, have been drawn towards both characters since their introduction! Both are fan favorites.
Yes, 100% agree with you. This is what the series has been building to. The passage of time is mentioned. Are people not paying enough attention?
The passage of time has been mentioned but it isn’t intertwined with the story. Travel is what has always provided the best character moments and evolutions. Let’s say that Davos travelling with Tyrion did take a few weeks. Surely they would have changed as characters during that time? I mean, Tyrion indirectly killed Davos’ son! Why hasn’t that had an impact on their dynamic? But no, they just reduced it to an offhand joke. I’d give them a pass on skipping travel, if it weren’t for the fact everybody remains unchanged.
Wonder if that is not the correct question – have the viewers just not been paying close enough attention ? Things are coming about that have been years in the making.
Exactly – we are now getting payoffs of years of developments
I think the point is that even in GoT time characters are cheating in how fast they can travel. Think about this last episode. It was implied that they had been walking north of the wall for a while, I would be tempted to say for days but even if you just say hours Gendry still has to traverse that to get to the Wall, then he has to give the message which needs to be sent by raven down to Dragonstone which must have taken a while and finally Daenerys had to fly up. That entire sequence had to take more than the day that the episode suggests it took, and yet after one night Daenerys was there for the dramatic resecue
I thought the change in lighting implied the left behind crew was there day-night-day again. That gave Gendry more than just “hours” to get back to the wall. And those ravens have been zipping around Westeros faster than Western Union for 7 years.
Exactly. I read comments here and on other boards lately and I wonder if the folks commenting have actually been watching all 7 seasons. . .
Seeing as Benioff and Weiss talked to GRRM about the story and he told them how stuff would end, I find the throwaway “how convenient” qualifier to a ton of dragonglass sitting underneath Dragonstone a bit disingenuous. Pray tell, where else would dragonglass be found but at the seat of dragon power?
Yeah I have a lot of complaints but the dragonglass isn’t one of them! I’d much rather complain about the time-jumping, lack of character moments and lack of build-up to almost every dynamic (Dany-Jon, Tyrion-Davos, Sansa-Arya, the entire beyond the wall team, could go on forever)
It’s not just travel times and explosions – I have felt some many times this season that a certain something has happened or has happened a certain way just so that writers could maximise moments that can be turn into GIFs or memes, or just plain fan service. It’s an approach that many shows take, for sure, it it wasn’t common for GOT before
Where the Fu@$ did the Wightwalkers get giant ass chains to pull the dragon out of the lake????!!!!!! It’s not like there’s a Lowe’s in the middle of the North.
And wouldn’t it have been nice if the Dragon burned the Ice King first?
When they first announced the shortened seasons I figured it was because the showrunners didn’t want to stretch 13 hours of story into 20. But now that we’re almost through the first half, it feels like they’re compressing 20 hours into 13. We could’ve used an episode following Jon and the others as they made the trip to Eastwatch while The Hound and the brotherhood did the same. It would’ve further justified their mission and given character interactions more time to breathe
There’s no arguing with the point. For example, why did Jon’s uncle not hop on the horse? There was plenty of time.
And Benjen (aka ColdHands) hopping the horse would have a terrific example of the story NOT following threads previously established. Benjen is NOT alive and whole, per se. As was covered last season when he encounters Bran & Meera, he was dead and well on his way to becoming a wight when something(one?) interceded. Now he’s in this weird “not a wight but not a man” space. He indicated a year ago that he didn’t think he could go through the wall to the other side. He’s taken his role as being the one left behind to fight the battles so the others can get to the other side and so their thing. Now, the show (and books) HAVE had walkers/wights on the other side of the wall. It’s what attacked Mormont in Castle Black, for one thing.
Yes, characters now move extremely fast. But if we actually had to see everyone’s trip from a place to the other we would need 20 seasons. The endgame is approaching, and we are past the point of building characters. That has been done in the previous seasons. We know the characters really well by now. And if you take the structure of Game of Thrones and compare it a movie, we are entering the final act, which means that it is time for the fighting and all out action that we’ve had this season. It makes sense from a storytelling point of view.
About the accusations of crowd-pleasing. The dragons had to fight against the white walkers at some point, it is not crowd-pleasing if it goes where the story was heading, and what makes sense in the story. Dany needed to see the white walkers with her own eyes, and she did. The plan of getting a white walker to show Cersei does sound silly and not thought through, but I’m waiting until next week to see what comes of it.
Completely disagree – we have earned the payoff of this thrilling season through the years of character development we have already under our belts – the stage was set beautifully through the years and now the results of the arcs are here – why don’t you just pause your remote occasionally if it is all too fast for you.
Bad decision by George RR Martin to let the showrunners handle everything.
This was my first thought. It seems to be a direct consequence of them no longer following Martin. He’s the one that’s good at characterization inside of plot. They were simply following his impressive lead.
Totally agree to that, and also disappointed by the speed of events like the relationship between jon and deny for example, the supersonic traveling, and so on … it’s actually feels like they just wants to end the show and that’s so unfortunate because game of thrones has always been more than just a show.
The end game is near, So i think if we still move the pace we had before then people are going to complain as well.
only one complain tho, I wish Theon will have a chance to redeem himself and save Yara. That is the only thing i think is a little under developed!
Let me say from the start, that you have some valid points, but there are things that you have not taken into account. First of all, those wonderfully well-written characters were created not by Dan and Dave, but George R. R. Martin and based off of SOURCE MATERIAL so that they came to them fully formed. What the writing this year is is what happens when you are given outlines of not one, but two 1000+ page books and a few sample chapters to go on. If I were to hand Dan and Dave (or Peter Jackson for that matter) the outline of “The Lord of the Rings”, but only the novels for “The Fellowship of the Ring” and “The Two Towers” and a chapter or two of “The Return of the King” and say make a TV show, what you are going to get is several really good seasons based off of the source material and a couple more seasons that would look not a thing like the story as it was told by J.R.R. Tolkien. If they had “Winds of Winter” and “Dream of Spring” I guarantee you that we would be looking at at least 10 seasons for this show with your well-written characters just as well-written because we would know their actual motivations and decisions and outcomes. Basically, Dan and Dave are just trying to hit the main beats of the outlines that they were given – as well as doing some fan service to fill in the gaps. Without the gritty details that the books have offered in past seasons, something has to be sacrificed to hit those beats in the time frame that they have set for themselves ; unfortunately character development seems less important in getting from point A to point B in their outlines. Of course, the TV show has its own logic separate from the books (with some characters as amalgams or condensations of book characters and some characters not showing up at all) so it only makes their jobs harder – which, of course, is a problem of their own making. The condensed timeline (with events of each episode this season taking place in what I gather will be weeks or perhaps months in the coming books) only makes any chance of real character development a symptom of the larger disease – that Dan and Dave have really relied on source material and when that source material for the most part has disappeared their writing has suffered.
This. Absolutely. Completely. And lest we forget, the books are coming – so there’s risk in developing the television program too deeply on it’s own while we sit and wait impatiently for the novels to reach our hands. D&D were put in the rotten spot of not being able to wait for Martin’s completed piece in the time they had to finish telling his story on film.
Yes! Totally agree!! I feel like they did a much better job last season because they had more than just an outline to go off of. Now, it feels like we are getting bullet points to a story, but not the complete tale because they don’t know it.
For instance, Dany and Jon. They are supposed to be this epic love story now. They met three episodes ago. It doesn’t make sense that Jon would throw away the trust his people placed in him because he thinks she is soooo wonderful. There isn’t enough evidence to make that plausible because they haven’t had enough interactions.
If you have the rely on one of your characters to tell the audience someone is in love (i.e. Tyrion’s talk to Dany) then you most likely haven’t done a good job showing it. That is why it feels forced and contrived. If they wanted to build their relationship and show this earned trust and love between them, they needed more than three episodes. We got bullet points to a story that could have been complex, compelling, and believable. Unless it’s intentional!
Right, with a little more time, relationships like Arya and Sansa may of actually gelled in a way that this current tiff they are having would be shocking…
It’s been pretty evident that time passes off screen throughout the series so idk why people are all up in arms now.
No casualties? Did you watch the episode?
Agreed. But I don’t care. We’ve sat through soooo much character development that half the time we don’t know who is who or what they want anymore.
I would call the death of a dragon more than a significant casualty. That death hurt almost as much as Khal Drago, Oberyn or Ned Stark…
Actors wanted raises. Raises meant production costs went from $6 million an episode to $12 million; and seasonal production costs went from $60 million to $120 million. HBO only has so much money to work with so episodes were cut to save money. Cutting episodes means speeding up the main plot by sacrificing character development and story elements. It is a viscous circle but it’s what happens when everyone wants everything.
And in fairness – we’re at a point in the show where dragons are a pretty integral part of the story line. Dragons, not being real, are a technological feat that happens to cost a pretty penny. You can’t tell this stretch of story without a dragon or three zipping around and you can’t zip them around without opening the production wallet. These episodes of white walkers (cgi there too!) and dragons cost more to make regardless of any human actors pay check.
Truthfully, the show’s always had big CGI battles or huge CGI scenes. Whether it was the Battle of the Bastards last season or just about any battle that Daenerys has had in seasons 3-5 the CGI budgets have always been there. Every season needs to make the Unsullied look like more then 50 people, or the Wildlings, or whomever. And whether the dragons are tiny or huge they’ve always required to CGI team to add them.
With all the things that have been teased for years and have to happen if not a riot about being disappointing – the land is vast. They have to have time jumps. And there is many references that 1 episode is not 1 day or 1 week but weeks and months. Just because they don’t show you Jon on a boat for a month, doesn’t mean the journey took 1 day. Just because you don’t see the Unsullied travel across the continent, doesn’t mean they didn’t walk. Not a hard concept.
And why wouldn’t their be dragon glass at the home of dragons, her birthplace? And yes they met each other 3 EPISODE ago but it’s been MONTHS. Do you say that someone can’t get close in months? Who said anything about undying love? He said he’s willing to recognise her as Queen. Maybe they’re trading looks and it MIGHT go somewhere, but how is that undying love? They shared a moment after she emotionally lost one of her dragons who she considers her children.
A show about dragons, zombies, a three-eyed raven and an assortment of gods….and folks get in a tizzy over how fast a raven flies. I don’t know. It seems almost like looking for something to gripe about. I think you’re also off on a few points too — no one just stumbled upon a mountain of (much needed) dragonglass sitting under Dany’s new home base. Stannis made an off-handed remark a season or two ago like “Oh, we’ve got piles of that stuff back at Dragonstone.” It was a reference made both in the show and in the books. Everyone following along should have already known that was a go-to space and not at all been shocked by the discovery of it. Dany & Jon? What has been three episodes for us, has been more than three days for them. There have been mentions of “weeks” since Jon has been gone from Winterfell. Time has passed. No one on GoT is flashing the calendar by the camera though, so we’re left to guess how long.
The show is in uncovered territory and it’s bound to impact the script. It’s not a knock on the writing or the production. D & D have the unenviable task of moving ahead and building a world based on an outline vs a fleshed out tome. Readers complain about variances in book to screen. Viewers complain about tidbits that might need a bit more fleshed out context even though a read of the novels gives all you’d need to know and more. And here we sit, at this moment, an unfinished book or two into the future. They have to mesh story lines that didn’t exist as is in a novel series that’s not progressed at the same pace. It reminds me of being in school and getting that assignment of writing “what comes next” after you’ve finished reading the Outsiders or something. No matter how good a writer you are, you’re left piecing together a story of your imagination on the bones of someone else’s vision. Its bound to fall short in some ways. So we, as viewers, can say “forget it, I’ll just wait for GRRM to get around to finishing his masterpiece” OR we can say “You know what, I’m going to view TV the way it was meant to be viewed. I’m going to suspend my disbelief. I’m going to take this at face value. I’m going to relish the moment and the story as it unfolds without looking for the fault lines….” Or we can watch and find all the reasons we think it should have been done different. To each their own. Personally, I’ll take the 2nd route. . .
The only thing that bothers me is how the Dragon Queen knew exactly where Jon was being she just back to this side of the world lol
in your opinion…in earlier seasons I felt it drug on with character way to long especially during time of Joffery …
Well, in their defense, Danny’s castle is called dragon stone. That’s a pretty big indication that there is a mountain of dragon stone underneath it. A.k.a. dragon glass. A.k.a. white walker kryptonite. There was a foreshadowing when they talked about how Shireen recovered from grayscale when no one else usually does. That could have been because she was living on top of a mountain of dragon glass which is one of the known cures for grayscale. Also, Danny’s Family created dragon stone and she was born there. Plus it has Deepwater harbors for her ships. So that is a natural decision for her. That part of the storyline is not so much rushed as it is the pay off of years worth of establishing backstory.
the pace this season sure is different. it has both its advantages and disadvantages. the story moves much quicker and we get to see certain characters in the same scenes much sooner than we would’ve in previous seasons. but yes, it does sacrifies character development in every way. i’ve been excited for jon and daenerys to meet ever since the show started, and now the season is finally here, and i’m just looking at their scenes, thinking ‘mehh.. not really’. they make daenerys care more about jon than her dragons and basically everybody else. they’ve also seriously cut some things on their budget in order to show their dragons as much as they can, and now that they have an icedragon as well…
it’s a pity, because as slow as the pace sometimes was in earlier seasons, it benefitted the story and characters. it made you feel like they had indeed been traveling for months, years sometimes. now it feels like jon and daenerys, and arya, sansa and bran have all only just gotten together (again), even though i’m sure this season is also more or less suposed to represent a year.
my guess is they did it in order to really get the white walker war going so they can focus all their attention on that next season.
Really dont mind the skipping the long trips thing, it needs to be done after 6 Seasons of long exposition where we are now on the home stretch. its the stretching the credulity of the travel that I find most disappointing for a show that historically paid so much attention to detail. The fact that Gendry ran all the way to the wall, a raven flew all the way to Dragonstone, Daenerys found time to get into her winter clothes and fly all those thousands of miles back to our heroes in a matter of what looked like a few hours really was sloppy writing. And where was all the Dragonglass weapons John has been making? To me it looked like everyone was fighting with normal steel weapons, flaming swords, Gendry’s hammer etc so why did they not use the dragonglass if it was now common knowledge that its the only thing that can kill white walkers?
Why could Benjen not just get on the horse with John? Why was there conveniently only one wight left standing when they killed the white walker? All this really detracted from what should and could have been an absolute classic episode.
On the Arya Sansa thing, I think its a ruse by the Starks after Bran has filled them in on Littlefingers doings, they are acting so convincingly even when alone as Littlefinger has ears everywhere maybe?
Everything you said is on point. Still, the dynamic between Jon and Dany is extremely satisfying. The actors are doing of fine job of exuding palpable chemistry between them… incest be damned. I hope Arya is playing the long game and not actually as single-mindedly obtuse as the scripts make her. I have a feeling that the finale will rectify some of the gaping inconsistencies that have slightly diminished the overall quality of the season.
I think what this article says it’s true if you look at each GoT season individually, but if you take the whole show together, as one story, the pace makes sense and it’s even necessary at this point of the story. I don’t mind the quick time jumps at all, and I think they’ve still managed to put interesting character points (could Danenerys turn into her father? Can Tyrion really go against his people? How far will Jaime go before he realizes Cersei is beyond saving?).
As for the convenient plot points, not so much. It makes complete sense that dragonglass would be in a place called Dragonstone that was the Targaryen home before they were killed in the war. We don’t really know how big westeros is in terms of traveling. It always seems a lot because people travel by foot or horse, but a flying dragon could probably make the trip in a few hours if it’s like any continent we know.
:) It would take forever and a day to walk to the California from the east coast of the USA….but I could fly there in a day. Great point.
Reminds me of Season 4 of Reign. Considering the popularity of GOT I am surprised in the lack of willingness to extend beyond to maintain the quality and consistency of the show.
My thought last night was “WOW! Those ravens are FAST!!!”
I still believe there is quiet drama in this season. Sansa and her sister and little finger are very interesting dramatically
They’re straining with the shorter season. I still love the show but if I had to choose between season 7 and season 6, I think season 6 had the perfect balance of plot (Jon Snow lives! Daenerys burns the Khals!), table setting (the Hound’s episode, Jon and Sansa prepare for battle) and action (Battle of Bastards, battle at Meeren, Cersei blows the sept).
I just don’t have it in me to complain, because I am enjoying this season so, so much. I am just nut bothered by it. Yes, everything is happening so fast, but I am still loving it. And I absolutely love the chemistry between Jon and Dany.
With how fast the ravens can fly and people are getting across thousands of miles (as Cersei mentioned once that the Wall was thousands of miles away), why cant Bran have sent a raven by now to Jon saying, “Hey bro, just wanted to let you know you’re not really my bro, but my cousin. Oh, and that dragonqueen is your aunt.” Come back North and we can discuss.” Yet with all his ‘vision’ Bran doesnt seem to think that is an important bit of news to get out with all the war negotiations taking place? If the dragons are like 747s, I can see how they can arrive to save Jon in a few hours – after all, it only takes little more than 2 hours to fly from ORD to ATL, and that’s 1000 miles, but ravens…that would take a bit more than an afternoon! And with all this passage of time, I am hoping they show Cersei fairly pregnant at that summit meeting (assuming she is actually pregnant and not just lying to Jaime to keep him close)