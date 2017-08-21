The Flash Casts Katee Sackhoff as DC Villain, to Debut in Mini Arrow Crossover

Battlestar Galactica alum Katee Sackhoff is set to recur on The CW’s The Flash, as the DC Comics villain Amunet Black aka Blacksmith.

Described as the “steely” boss of an underground black market for supervillains, she will first appear in Season 4’s fifth episode, which is titled “Girls Night Out” and also features a visit from Arrow‘s Felicity (played by Emily Bett Rickards), EW.com reports.

In addition to her run as BSG’s Starbuck, Sackhoff’s TV credits include Longmire (which will release its final season later this year via Netflix), CSI, Season 8 of 24, Nip/Tuck and, yes, NBC’s short-lived Bionic Woman reboot.

The Flash opens Season 4 on Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 8/7c.

