The Flash Casts Katee Sackhoff as DC Villain, to Debut in Mini Arrow Crossover

Battlestar Galactica alum Katee Sackhoff is set to recur on The CW’s The Flash, as the DC Comics villain Amunet Black aka Blacksmith.

Described as the “steely” boss of an underground black market for supervillains, she will first appear in Season 4’s fifth episode, which is titled “Girls Night Out” and also features a visit from Arrow‘s Felicity (played by Emily Bett Rickards), EW.com reports.

In addition to her run as BSG’s Starbuck, Sackhoff’s TV credits include Longmire (which will release its final season later this year via Netflix), CSI, Season 8 of 24, Nip/Tuck and, yes, NBC’s short-lived Bionic Woman reboot.

The Flash opens Season 4 on Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 8/7c.

7 Comments
  1. Scribe says:
    August 21, 2017 at 7:33 AM

    She should be Power Girl dammit or the big screen version of Black Canary.

    Reply
  2. lilyb says:
    August 21, 2017 at 7:35 AM

    Excited to see the Arrowverse ladies get together for whatever reason (bachelorette party for Iris?). It’s nice to see them all get some down time, even if said downtime ends up going south at some point!

    Reply
  3. Liz says:
    August 21, 2017 at 7:53 AM

    Omg a girls night out with Felicity included sounds like so much fun. I actually gave up on The Flash a long time ago but if Iris gets some focus and Felicity is crossing over, I’m there with bells on! lol

    Reply
  4. Mo says:
    August 21, 2017 at 8:14 AM

    Wow that 2nd sentence is a roller coaster starting on a high with Katee as Blacksmith & ending on a barf with Girls Night Out & Felicity. Between this, the focus on Wests, yet another Harry & romance theme crossover, why’d they free Barry? They should have left him in the SF & let this season be the full on soap opera that it is.

    Reply
  5. Joey Padron says:
    August 21, 2017 at 8:28 AM

    Great casting news! I can’t wait to see Katie on The Flash!

    Reply
  6. RickJames says:
    August 21, 2017 at 9:36 AM

    Everything I’ve seen her in she plays the character the same way, so I wonder if this means we’re basically going to see a version of Starbuck on Arrow.

    Reply
