A pair of twins are reportedly joining the cast of Dancing With the Stars‘ upcoming 25th season — they’re just not each other‘s twins.

Nikki Bella (of Total Divas‘ Bella Twins) and Drew Scott (one half of HGTV’s Property Brothers) will compete for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy this fall, according to reports from People and ET.

DWTS wrapped its 24th season in May, with Rashad Jennings besting fellow finalists David Ross (in second place) and Normani Kordei (in third). The reality hit returns Monday, Sept. 18 at 8/7c on ABC.

ABC is not confirming either star’s casting at this time, but we all know how this game is played by now, so drop a comment below: Will you be rooting for either of these dancers when DWTS returns this fall?