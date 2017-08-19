Trump to Skip Kennedy Center Honors

The Kennedy Center Honors, which airs annually on CBS, will not be attended by President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania, the White House has announced.
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders released a statement on Saturday, which revealed Trump’s decision to sit out the ceremony. Honorees include legendary TV writer/producer Norman Lear, NCIS Los Angeles star LL Cool J, multi-platinum recording artists Lionel Richie and Gloria Estefan and dancer Carmen de Lavallade.
The President and First Lady have decided not to participate in this year’s activities to allow the honorees to celebrate without any political distraction. First Lady Melania Trump, along with her husband President Donald J. Trump, extend their sincerest congratulations and well wishes to all of this year’s award recipients for their many accomplishments.
Lear had previously announced his decision not to attend the Kennedy Center Honors, telling NPR on Aug. 5 that he “cannot celebrate this incredible honor… at a White House that has no interest in supporting the Arts and Humanities.” On Aug. 17, de Lavallade announced that she, too, would boycott the Trump-attended event.
“The Kennedy Center respects the decision made today by the office of the President of the United States,” David M. Rubenstein and Deborah F. Rutter, Chairman and President of the Kennedy Center, said in a joint statement. “In choosing not to participate in this year’s Honors activities, the Administration has graciously signaled its respect for the Kennedy Center and ensures the Honors gala remains a deservingly special moment for the Honorees. We are grateful for this gesture.”
Trump’s decision to skip the Kennedy Center Honors comes just one day after all members of POTUS’ Committee on the Arts and Humanities — including Designated Survivor‘s Kal Penn — formally announced their resignation:
The Kennedy Center Honors is not the first major televised event that POTUS has decided not to attend. In February, he announced he would skip the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, which was held on April 29. The event ultimately went on without him, hosted by The Daily Show‘s Hasan Minhaj.
What do you think of President Trump and First Lady Melania’s decision not to attend the Kennedy Center Honors?
Who would want to attend if he had been there?
Trump won’t appear at any public event he can’t control–like the White House Correspondents Dinner or this. He knows he’ll get booed. Regarding the letter from Kal Penn, read the first letter of every paragraph and figure out what that spells.
Ooh, I didn’t notice that! Thanks for pointing that out!
Excellent catch Chuck!
Woww, that’s really crafty. Nice catch!
Now if only he would leave the Presidency. Not a shock he wouldn’t attend any way since he wants to butcher the arts anyway. I can just imagine the cameras catching him snoring out of boredom. Now if those honors were honoring HIM that would be another thing. What a joke he is and what a joke he has made out of his office. Trump just admit you cannot do this job and quit before you cost a lot of Americans their jobs with your ideas on trade relations with other countries I am still waiting for us to be ” great” again. With him it will be a long wait
With so much controversy created by Mr. Trump, it is best that honorees be allowed to celebrate without political influences at this time.
This is just him being childish and a coward. Just once, can he be the bigger person.
Apparently not.
This is the best decision Trump has made since taking office. The honorees deserve to be recognized for their accomplishments and the focus should be on them. They certainly don’t need an insecure, attention -seeking, ignorant president using this it as a political platform. We all know he would.
I’m glad they’re not attending – maybe this way our nominees that weren’t attending because of Donald Trump WILL be there to be honored. And I salute the Committee on Arts and Humanity for their beautifully worded letter of resignation. May America continue to stand for good things and may the bad we’re being faced with be eradicated one way or another. There’s too much hate and bigotry in our world and too much speaking without thinking.
Good. The less we see of him the better as far as I am concerned.
Who cares?
Best decision ever…i do agree that with all of the recent animosity that continues to grow against the President the sensible thing to do is to allow the event to take place without unnecessary distractions.
I’m not looking forward to President Pence, but Trump’s presidency is effectively over. Not only will his administration become a target for the alt-right now that Bannon is gone, but once it becomes clear that via Mueller he’ll be convicted of financial crimes and have his card castle Trump empire taken away, he’ll quickly strike a deal to resign and have Pence pardon him — as predicted by Tony Schwartz. I’ll be shocked if he makes it to the end of his first year.
He’s not attending because the event is honoring a Jew, a Latino and some Black people. Honoring minorities not in his wheelhouse.
Jesuuuuuus!!! Don’t you all ever tire of being angry, butter, hateful and spiteful????
Congratulations to all the honorees!!! They must be glad knowing that they will be in the company of other classy , accepting , dignified and talented people. Cheers!!!
Just leave the office all together. Maybe he’s waiting to be impeached to protect his ego.