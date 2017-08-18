The 100 Adds Peaky Blinders Actor as Cocky Space Explorer in Season 5

For a guy who managed to survive “100 years and two apocalypses,” the newest addition to The 100 sure cleans up nice.

British actor Jordan Bolger (Peaky Blinders, Into the Badlands) will appear in the CW drama’s upcoming fifth season as a self-professed adrenaline junkie named Zeke Shaw, TVLine has learned exclusively.

“Brimming with brains, wit and bravado,” Zeke has a passion for uncovering the secrets of the universe, which led him to join a space mission to a distant solar system. But fate is sending him back to Earth in Season 5, where he’ll find the “charred remains of his old world, tribal warfare, shifting alliances and a brutal fight for humanity’s survival.” (So… he’ll find The 100.)

In other Season 5 casting news, Tasya Teles (aka Echo) has been promoted to series regular, while Clarke’s “daughter” Madi — originally portrayed by Imogen Tear in the fourth season finale — will now be played by Shadowhunters‘ Lola Flanery.

Your thoughts on The 100's newest addition?