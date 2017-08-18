Exclusive

IMdb

Gotham Season 4 Adds Prison Break Baddie, Casts Buddy for Bruce

By /

Marina Benedict, who played an ice-cold assassin on Fox’s Prison Break revival, now has Gotham in her crosshairs.

Also new for Season 4 of the comic books-based drama is Benjamin Stockham (About a Boy‘s… boy), who will befriend young Master Wayne.

Fall TV Cast Changes: Leaving & New Actors
Fall TV Cast Changes Spoilers Launch Gallery

TVLine has learned exclusively that Benedict is set to recur as Cherry, the owner of a fight club in The Narrows aka Gotham’s most dangerous neighborhood. Described as edgy and tough, Cherry’s club represents the seat of power in an otherwise lawless part of the city. As Ed Nygma, Solomon Grundy (fka Butch) and other characters move through the fight club, Cherry will serve as an ally, sometimes a powerful adversary.

Stockham meanwhile will guest-star as Alex Winthrop, the bookish grandson of a museum curator whom Bruce comes in contact with when tracking a mysterious artifact. When dangerous forces target said object, the lads go on the run, ultimately forcing Bruce to make a choice no one should ever have to make.

Benedict’s previous TV credits also include Flesh and Bone and Torchwood, while Stockham has been on 1600 Penn and Sons of Tuscon.

Gotham returns for Season 4 on Sept. 21, now airing on a new night, Thursdays at 8/7c.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

4 Comments
  1. T.W.S.S. says:
    August 18, 2017 at 2:38 PM

    I hope she doesn’t recur the way Jamie Chung did last season. And Gotham should really trim its main cast.

    Reply
    • Wordsmith says:
      August 18, 2017 at 2:51 PM

      It seemed like they were trying to, with that bloody finale, but now it sounds like all of the dead characters are just coming back anyways…

      Reply
  2. ReneCat says:
    August 18, 2017 at 3:26 PM

    As long as they keep up the great stories I don’t care who they add. Do wish they would have left Barbara dead though. Never did like that character.

    Reply
  3. chuckiechk says:
    August 18, 2017 at 3:30 PM

    Cherry is Gotham’s cheap take on DC villain Roulette .. I don’t know why but non-characters with no comic links annoy me

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 