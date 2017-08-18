Gotham Season 4 Adds Prison Break Baddie, Casts Buddy for Bruce

Marina Benedict, who played an ice-cold assassin on Fox’s Prison Break revival, now has Gotham in her crosshairs.

Also new for Season 4 of the comic books-based drama is Benjamin Stockham (About a Boy‘s… boy), who will befriend young Master Wayne.

TVLine has learned exclusively that Benedict is set to recur as Cherry, the owner of a fight club in The Narrows aka Gotham’s most dangerous neighborhood. Described as edgy and tough, Cherry’s club represents the seat of power in an otherwise lawless part of the city. As Ed Nygma, Solomon Grundy (fka Butch) and other characters move through the fight club, Cherry will serve as an ally, sometimes a powerful adversary.

Stockham meanwhile will guest-star as Alex Winthrop, the bookish grandson of a museum curator whom Bruce comes in contact with when tracking a mysterious artifact. When dangerous forces target said object, the lads go on the run, ultimately forcing Bruce to make a choice no one should ever have to make.

Benedict’s previous TV credits also include Flesh and Bone and Torchwood, while Stockham has been on 1600 Penn and Sons of Tuscon.

Gotham returns for Season 4 on Sept. 21, now airing on a new night, Thursdays at 8/7c.