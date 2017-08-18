Emmys 2017 Poll: Who Should Win for Supporting Actress in a Drama Series?

Now that the Dowager Countess has retired, the Emmys race for Supporting Actress in a Drama Series is looking very modern indeed.

With all of last year’s nominees either ineligible — Dame Maggie Smith won for Downton Abbey‘s final season — or not making the cut, five of this year’s six contenders come from freshman series. The lone veteran in the field is Uzo Aduba, who’s already won a pair of Emmys for playing inmate Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren in Netflix’s prison dramedy Orange Is the New Black.

The quintet of newbies includes a pair of actresses from Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale: Samira Wiley, as rebellious handmaid Moira, and Ann Dowd, as the fearsome Aunt Lydia. (Dowd is nominated for Guest Actress, too, for her work on HBO’s The Leftovers.) Also in the mix: Stranger Things breakout star Millie Bobby Brown (at age 13, she could be the youngest Emmy winner in history), Westworld‘s Thandie Newton (as self-aware android Maeve) and This Is Us‘ Chrissy Metz (as “Big Three” sibling Kate).

It’s anybody’s guess who will claim the trophy on Sunday, Sept. 17… but who should go home a winner? Vote for your favorite in the poll below, then hit the comments to defend your pick.

