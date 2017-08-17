You're the Worst New Trailer Shows the Fallout From Jimmy's Heinous Act

How will You’re the Worst‘s Jimmy bounce back from abandoning his fiancée last season? By taking a little “me time,” apparently.

The new trailer for Season 4 of FXX’s caustic rom-com — premiering Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 10/9c — shows us the aftermath of Jimmy callously ditching Gretchen right after proposing to her in last season’s finale. Jimmy runs off to hide out in an old-folks trailer park, growing a patchy beard and befriending a mean old man (Justified‘s Raymond J. Berry) who doesn’t like him very much. And Gretchen’s handling the betrayal super well, too: She’s holed up inside Lindsay’s new apartment and experimenting with crack.

Lindsay actually seems to be thriving for once: We see her doing yoga… but also trying to stick her tongue down the throat of Episodes‘ Kathleen Rose Perkins. (So one step forward, two steps back.) Gretchen falls back into bad habits, in the form of toxic ex Ty (Broad City‘s Stephen Schneider), and it sounds like she’s plotting an apocalyptic revenge on Jimmy: “Mushroom cloud, bitch.”

Press PLAY on the video below for a sneak peek at You’re the Worst Season 4, and then tell us: Do Jimmy and Gretchen have any shot at patching things up?