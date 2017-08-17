Courtesy of NBC

Tina Fey Crashes Weekend Update, Dings Trump for Charlottesville Response (and Stress Eats)

By /

Tina Fey returned to SNL‘s Weekend Update desk on Thursday, where the University of Virginia alumna spoke out about the recent white supremacist rallies in Charlottesville.

RELATEDSaturday Night Live Season 43 Host Speculation: Gal Gadot? Tina Fey? Millie Bobby Brown? Hillary Clinton?!

“It broke my heart to see these evil forces decsend upon Charlottesville,” Fey began. “Then our president, Donald John Trump — which I don’t think people talk enough about what a stupid, jackass name that is. Donald John? Whatever! He gets away with it because he’s gorgeous. Anyway, Donny John comes out and he says that he condemns violence on many sides, and I’m feeling sick because I’ve seen Raiders of the Lost Ark and I wasn’t confused by it. Nazis are always bad. I don’t care what you say.

“There’s nine more alt-right rallies planned around the country this Saturday, including one in New York City in Washington Square Park,” Fey continued. “Part of me hopes these neo-Nazis do try it and get the ham salad kicked out of them by a bunch of drag queens, because you know what a drag queen still is? A six-foot-four black man.”

Fey then pleaded with New Yorkers to steer clear of the planned demonstration because “I don’t want any more good people to get hurt,” before adding, “I know a lot of us are feeling anxious and asking ourselves, ‘What can I do?’ So I would urge people this Saturday instead of participating in these screaming matches and potential violence, find a local business that you support — maybe a Jewish-run bakery, or an African-American-run bakery. Order a cake with the American flag on it like this one and just eat it, Colin.”

Fey then grabbed a fork and went to town.

Earlier in the broadcast, fellow former Weekend Update anchors Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers appeared as founding fathers George Washington and Thomas Jefferson. During the segment, Washington defended himself against recent comparisons made by Trump (who equated the nation’s first president to Confederate General Robert E. Lee).

What did you think of Tina Fey’s surprise appearance on Thursday’s Weekend Update?

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

11 Comments
  1. Lynn says:
    August 17, 2017 at 6:51 PM

    She was all kinds of perfect.

    Reply
  2. Peewee says:
    August 17, 2017 at 6:58 PM

    She rants and calls someone a “pussy” on broadcast TV. What a wonderful show of class. SMH

    Reply
  3. BEth says:
    August 17, 2017 at 6:59 PM

    I thought this was one of the best, smartest, and funniest things she’s ever done.
    Also, I want to be tina fey so that I can call Ann coulter a yard sale Barbie and not get emails from my mom defending coulter.

    Reply
  4. Heather M Hallett says:
    August 17, 2017 at 7:05 PM

    Thank you Tina! That’s the best I’ve felt all week. To make really good poignant comedy when you obviously are feeling as terribly as I am…just awesome. Thanks!!

    Reply
  5. A.D. says:
    August 17, 2017 at 7:12 PM

    Perfect and on Point…so damn good!

    Reply
  6. GuessWhat says:
    August 17, 2017 at 7:17 PM

    She was PERFECTION.

    Reply
  7. Christal Moore says:
    August 17, 2017 at 7:24 PM

    That was BEAUTIFUL, Tina Fey!! Thank you, and kudos to the SNL writers for tonight’s show!

    Reply
  8. Patricia Freet says:
    August 17, 2017 at 7:28 PM

    Tina Fey is so good !!!

    Reply
  9. Firefly says:
    August 17, 2017 at 7:30 PM

    Tina Fey was fricking brilliant on SNL Weekend. ..a true inspiration using comedy and intelligence to deliver a hugely important message. ..thank you!

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 