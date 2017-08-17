The Originals Spoilers
The Originals Adds Reign, Descendants Stars as Hope and Hayley's Potential Love Interests in Season 5

We knew that romance (of various sorts) was in store for the Mikaelson women in The Originals‘ fifth and final season, but now we can finally put some faces to names.

First up is Declan, the flirty Irish chef with whom Hayley will be involved — at least physically, if not romantically — following the eight-year time jump between seasons. Per EW.com, he’ll be played by CW veteran Torrance Coombs, best known for playing Bash in the first three seasons of Reign.

And then there’s Roman, the charming vampire who meets grown-up Hope (now played by Danielle Rose Russell) at school and takes an interest in her family after a “mysterious incident” occurs. He’ll be played by Jedidiah Goodacre, best known to Disney Channel viewers as Prince Chad in the Descendants movies.

The Originals‘ final season premieres in 2018. Your thoughts on the show’s newest additions? Drop ’em in a comment below.

