The Jetsons Live-Action Sitcom From Robert Zemeckis Lands at ABC

ABC, meet George Jetson. George Jetson, meet ABC.
The Alphabet network has given a put-pilot order to a live-action sitcom reboot of The Jetsons, TVLine has learned. The remake, first reported here back in June, will update the classic 1960s Hanna-Barbera cartoon about a futuristic family, this time as a traditional multi-camera sitcom. Oscar-winning director Robert Zemeckis (Forrest Gump, Back to the Future) will serve as an executive producer, with Family Guy writer Gary Janetti penning the pilot.
Janetti’s presence may be a hint about the tone of these new-look Jetsons, which “looks at America’s favorite future family through a modern filter,” per the official network description. (This time, when George yells “Jane, stop this crazy thing,” will he throw in a few curse words while he’s at it?)
This is a homecoming of sorts: The original Jetsons cartoon aired on ABC from 1962 to 1963, centering on dad George, mom Jane, daughter Judy and son Elroy as they lived in a automated world ruled by nifty futuristic conveniences like their robot maid Rosie.
Here’s the full logline of the Jetsons reboot, from ABC: “Based on the classic cartoon, this multi-camera sitcom set 100 years in the future looks at America’s favorite future family through a modern filter.”
Who should play the live-action version of George Jetson? His boy, Elroy? Daughter Judy? Jane, his wife? Play casting director in the comments.
Crispen Glover for George. He is still alive, isnt’ he?
You don’t watch American Gods, do you?
Oh gosh, it’s a multi-cam too? How is this not going to be terrible? I wanted to give it the benefit of the doubt at first but…I just don’t see how this turns out well.
this.
well it could be good or bad, I really hope they do not go PC and embrace Diversity like was done with the new Lost In Space, any new show can be as diverse as they want. I hate it when they take established chars and alter them
Maybe that would be true, if race actually has any bearing on the character’s identity. If it makes no difference to the story, as is often the case in sci-fi, then I say go for it.
And if they want to write it into the story to depict a more harmonious, post-racial society, then more power to them.
OH NO!!! NOT PEOPLE OF COLOUR ON TV. THE HORROR!!! WHAT WILL OUR DELICATE WHITE SENSIBILITIES DO?!?!?
Awesome realistic fact !!!!!!
TJ need a big budget live action movie! Just think how awesome that would be in 2018?
The original only lasted a year??
yeah but then it got revived in the 80s
Just no.
Joel McHale and Eva Longoria as George and Jane.