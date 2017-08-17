The Jetsons Live-Action Sitcom From Robert Zemeckis Lands at ABC

ABC, meet George Jetson. George Jetson, meet ABC.

The Alphabet network has given a put-pilot order to a live-action sitcom reboot of The Jetsons, TVLine has learned. The remake, first reported here back in June, will update the classic 1960s Hanna-Barbera cartoon about a futuristic family, this time as a traditional multi-camera sitcom. Oscar-winning director Robert Zemeckis (Forrest Gump, Back to the Future) will serve as an executive producer, with Family Guy writer Gary Janetti penning the pilot.

Janetti’s presence may be a hint about the tone of these new-look Jetsons, which “looks at America’s favorite future family through a modern filter,” per the official network description. (This time, when George yells “Jane, stop this crazy thing,” will he throw in a few curse words while he’s at it?)

This is a homecoming of sorts: The original Jetsons cartoon aired on ABC from 1962 to 1963, centering on dad George, mom Jane, daughter Judy and son Elroy as they lived in a automated world ruled by nifty futuristic conveniences like their robot maid Rosie.

Here’s the full logline of the Jetsons reboot, from ABC: “Based on the classic cartoon, this multi-camera sitcom set 100 years in the future looks at America’s favorite future family through a modern filter.”

Who should play the live-action version of George Jetson? His boy, Elroy? Daughter Judy? Jane, his wife? Play casting director in the comments.