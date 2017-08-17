The Jetsons Reboot ABC Live Action Sitcom
The Jetsons Live-Action Sitcom From Robert Zemeckis Lands at ABC

By /

ABC, meet George Jetson. George Jetson, meet ABC.

The Alphabet network has given a put-pilot order to a live-action sitcom reboot of The Jetsons, TVLine has learned. The remake, first reported here back in June, will update the classic 1960s Hanna-Barbera cartoon about a futuristic family, this time as a traditional multi-camera sitcom. Oscar-winning director Robert Zemeckis (Forrest Gump, Back to the Future) will serve as an executive producer, with Family Guy writer Gary Janetti penning the pilot.

Janetti’s presence may be a hint about the tone of these new-look Jetsons, which “looks at America’s favorite future family through a modern filter,” per the official network description. (This time, when George yells “Jane, stop this crazy thing,” will he throw in a few curse words while he’s at it?)

This is a homecoming of sorts: The original Jetsons cartoon aired on ABC from 1962 to 1963, centering on dad George, mom Jane, daughter Judy and son Elroy as they lived in a automated world ruled by nifty futuristic conveniences like their robot maid Rosie.

Here’s the full logline of the Jetsons reboot, from ABC: “Based on the classic cartoon, this multi-camera sitcom set 100 years in the future looks at America’s favorite future family through a modern filter.”

Who should play the live-action version of George Jetson? His boy, Elroy? Daughter Judy? Jane, his wife? Play casting director in the comments.

13 Comments
  1. Steve Cook says:
    August 17, 2017 at 9:34 AM

    Crispen Glover for George. He is still alive, isnt’ he?

    Reply
  2. Eric says:
    August 17, 2017 at 9:42 AM

    Oh gosh, it’s a multi-cam too? How is this not going to be terrible? I wanted to give it the benefit of the doubt at first but…I just don’t see how this turns out well.

    Reply
  3. Mad Hobbit says:
    August 17, 2017 at 9:47 AM

    well it could be good or bad, I really hope they do not go PC and embrace Diversity like was done with the new Lost In Space, any new show can be as diverse as they want. I hate it when they take established chars and alter them

    Reply
    • Wordsmith says:
      August 17, 2017 at 10:48 AM

      Maybe that would be true, if race actually has any bearing on the character’s identity. If it makes no difference to the story, as is often the case in sci-fi, then I say go for it.
      And if they want to write it into the story to depict a more harmonious, post-racial society, then more power to them.

      Reply
    • Anne says:
      August 17, 2017 at 10:50 AM

      OH NO!!! NOT PEOPLE OF COLOUR ON TV. THE HORROR!!! WHAT WILL OUR DELICATE WHITE SENSIBILITIES DO?!?!?

      Reply
  4. Michael Cowboy Kasey Stindt says:
    August 17, 2017 at 9:59 AM

    Awesome realistic fact !!!!!!

    Reply
  5. Muffy says:
    August 17, 2017 at 10:18 AM

    TJ need a big budget live action movie! Just think how awesome that would be in 2018?

    Reply
  6. Nathan says:
    August 17, 2017 at 10:34 AM

    The original only lasted a year??

    Reply
  7. kmw says:
    August 17, 2017 at 10:41 AM

    Just no.

    Reply
  8. V. says:
    August 17, 2017 at 10:44 AM

    Joel McHale and Eva Longoria as George and Jane.

    Reply
