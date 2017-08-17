The 100 Season 5 Recast
Courtesy of The CW, Freeform

The 100 Season 5 Recast: Meet the New Actress Playing Clarke's 'Daughter'

When The 100 returns for its fifth season in 2018, Clarke’s young charge will look a little different than you might remember.

VIDEOSThe 100 Cast Previews Season 5 Reboot, ‘Maternal’ Clarke’s Nutty Nanny, ‘Superdark’ Octavia and More

Lola Flanery, known to Shadowhunters fans as the Seelie Queen’s non-Sarah Hyland form, will take over the role of Madi, TVLine has confirmed. The character, first introduced in the Season 4 finale, was originally played by Imogen Tear.

This relationship is hugely important for Clarke,” executive producer Jason Rothenberg tells TVLine of her connection with the young Nightblood. “She’s been with her for five years. They are, for all intents and purposes, bonded the way a mother and daughter would be. So Clarke loves her, and her decision-making process has changed, just as it does for anyone who has a child. … We’ll tell the story of how they came together in Season 5, and how they’ve been surviving as the only two people on the planet.”

RELATEDThe 100 Boss Explains Finale’s ‘Reboot’ Ending, Introduces Clarke’s [Spoiler] and Shares Major Season 5 Scoop

Flanery’s casting was first announced in an interview with TV Series Hub.

Your thoughts on Clarke’s new life as a “mom”? Drop ’em in a comment below.

