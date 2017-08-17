Tyrant's Moran Atias Joins Midseason Fox Medical Drama The Resident

Tyrant alum Moran Atias has been added to the cast of The Resident, Fox’s midseason medical drama fronted by The Good Wife‘s Matt Czuchy.

Focusing on three doctors (played by Halt and Catch Fire‘s Manish Dayal, Czuchry and People vs. O.J. Simpson‘s Bruce Greenwood) and a dedicated nurse (Revenge‘s Emily VanCamp) at different stages of their careers, The Resident promises to “rip back the curtain to reveal the truth of what really happens, both good and bad, in hospitals across the country.” (I’ve screened the pilot and it’s a shame it’s being held for midseason. It offers a rather fresh, and slightly dark, take on medical dramas; watch the trailer down below.)

Per our sister site Deadline, Atias will play Renata Thorpe, a businesswoman gifted with both cunning and charm — a reimagined version of the character played in the series pilot by Valerie Cruz (The Following).

In addition to her three-season run as Tyrant’s formidable Leila Al-Fayeed, Atias’ TV credits include 24: Legacy and Starz’s Crash series.