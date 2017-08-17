TVLine Items: Locke & Key Casts Lead, This Is Us Adds '70s Mom and More

Hulu has locked in a lead actress for its adaptation of the Locke & Key IDW comic book.

Frances O’Connor (Cashmere Mafia) has been cast as Nina Locke in its new horror/fantasy drama pilot, which is being written by the comic’s author Joe Hill and executive-produced by Carlton Cuse (Bates Motel, The Strain).

As the story goes, after the gruesome murder of her husband, Nina moves their three sons to their ancestral home in Maine — known as Key House — to be closer to their uncle. In the house they find magical keys that provide them with various powers, but little do they know a devious demon wants the keys for himself.

O’Connor’s previous TV roles also include Cleverman, The Missing and Mr Selfridge.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* This Is Us has cast Debra Jo Rupp (aka The ’70s Show’s Kitty Forman) in multiple Season 2 episodes as Linda, a social worker helping Randall and Beth with the adoption process, EW.com reports.

* Wallace Shawn (Gossip Girl) will appear in Amy Sherman-Palladino’s upcoming Amazon comedy The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel as Herb Smith, a comedy writer who “shapes acts, writes jokes and eats pastrami,” THR.com reports.

* The Handmaid’s Tale has promoted Amanda Brugel (who plays Rita) to series regular ahead of Season 2, THR.com reports.

* Comedy Central has released a first look at Season 4 of Nathan For You, premiering — after nearly two-years (!) off the air — on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 10/9c.

* Conan is once again taking his show on the road, leaving America for “the relative peace, sanity and quiet of the Middle East.” Press PLAY on the video below and let us know if you’ll be traveling with Conan Without Borders: Israel in September.